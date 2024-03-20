Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,388 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1549 Printer's Number 2724

PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - An Act amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), known as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, in tenement buildings and multiple dwelling premises, further providing for landlord's duties; and providing for tenant relocation.

You just read:

House Bill 1549 Printer's Number 2724

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more