Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,388 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 2017 Printer's Number 2746

PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - An Act amending Title 50 (Mental Health) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for protection of minors on social media; and imposing penalties.

You just read:

House Bill 2017 Printer's Number 2746

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more