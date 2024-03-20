Schoolio's New Live Online Classes: A Dream Come True for Homeschooling Families
TORONTO, CANADA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schoolio, the leader in innovative homeschooling solutions, is thrilled to announce today the launch of its latest expansion to the award-winning education platform: interactive live online classes. This exciting new feature builds upon the success of Schoolio's self-paced lessons, which have already captivated over 7,000 students worldwide, by adding an essential element of social interaction and collaborative learning.
Sathish Bala, CEO of Schoolio, expressed his enthusiasm for the live classes' potential to further enrich the homeschooling experience. "We're not merely adding to our platform; we're elevating it," he stated. "These live classes are about offering homeschooling families the complete package - unparalleled academic excellence combined with the social learning experiences they desire."
Lindsey Casselman, Head of Curriculum and a homeschooling mom, echoed this sentiment, sharing her personal excitement for this development. "Finding a one-stop shop that offers robust academic support alongside opportunities for social skills development has always been my dream as a parent," Casselman shared. "Schoolio's live online classes turn this dream into reality, providing an affordable and uniquely designed solution for homeschoolers around the globe."
What Schoolio Live Online Classes Offer:
- Social Engagement: Real-time interactions in discussions, group projects, and peer learning enhance vital social skills.
- Academic Excellence: Live instruction from expert educators across various subjects helps students excel academically.
- Global Community: Homeschooling families become part of a diverse, supportive global community, enriching the educational journey.
- Affordable Accessibility: Committed to quality education at an affordable price, Schoolio ensures every homeschooling family can access this innovative platform.
Enrolment Information:
Spaces in Schoolio's live online classes are filling quickly. Homeschooling families eager to enrich their children's education with a blend of academic excellence and social learning are encouraged to sign up without delay.
For more details and to secure your spot, please visit https://schoolio.com/live-online-homeschool-classes/.
About Schoolio:
Dedicated to transforming homeschooling, Schoolio provides an award-winning educational platform used by over 7,000 students globally. From comprehensive self-paced courses to engaging live classes, Schoolio empowers homeschooling families with the necessary tools for academic success and personal development.
Contact:
Sathish Bala, CEO, Schoolio
Email: sathish@schoolio.com
