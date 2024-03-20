F&G Commission sets spring Chinook seasons for April 27; new e-tagging will be available April 1

Idaho Fish and Game Commission at its March meeting set the spring Chinook seasons to open on April 27 in the Clearwater, Snake and Salmon River drainages.

The set seasons and bag limits are as follows. Note: These are partial spring Chinook seasons and rules, and the full seasons and rules will be published prior to the season opener on the Chinook fishing webpage.

Opening Dates

The following areas open to fishing for Chinook Salmon on April 27, 2024:

Clearwater River Drainage

· Mainstem Clearwater River - From the Camas Prairie Railroad Bridge at Lewiston upstream to the South Fork Clearwater River (see Special Restrictions for closure areas).

· North Fork Clearwater River - From its mouth upstream to Dworshak Dam (see Special Restrictions for closure areas).

· South Fork Clearwater River - From its mouth upstream to the confluence of American and Red rivers (see Special Restrictions).

· Middle Fork Clearwater River - From the South Fork Clearwater River upstream to the confluence of the Lochsa and Selway rivers.

Salmon River Drainage

· Lower Salmon River- From the Rice Creek Bridge upstream to Shorts Creek (see Special Restrictions regarding fishing from watercraft).

· Little Salmon River- From the mouth upstream to the US Highway 95 Bridge near Smokey Boulder Road (see Special Restrictions regarding fishing from watercraft).

Snake River Drainage

· Snake River- From Dug Bar Boat Ramp to Hells Canyon Dam.

Closing Dates

Areas will be closed by Closure Order signed by the Director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game or August 10, 2024, whichever comes first.

Fishing Days

Clearwater River Drainage

· Fishing for Chinook Salmon will be open four (4) days per week, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the mainstem Clearwater, North Fork Clearwater, Middle Fork Clearwater, and South Fork Clearwater rivers.

Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers

· Fishing for Chinook Salmon will be open four (4) days per week, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Snake River

· Fishing for Chinook Salmon will be open seven (7) days per week.

Bag limits

Daily and Possession Limits

Mainstem Clearwater River, North Fork Clearwater River, Middle Fork Clearwater River, and South Fork Clearwater River

· Daily = Four (4) Chinook Salmon, only one (1) may be an adult

· Possession = Twelve (12) Chinook Salmon, only three (3) may be adults

Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers

· Daily = Four (4) Chinook Salmon, only one (1) may be an adult

· Possession = Twelve (12) Chinook Salmon, only three (3) may be adults

Snake River

· Daily = Four (4) Chinook Salmon, only two (2) may be adults

· Possession = Twelve (12) Chinook Salmon, only six (6) may be adults

Season Limit, Statewide

No person may take more than ten (10) adult Spring or Summer Chinook Salmon statewide during 2024 salmon seasons occurring prior to August 10, 2024.

E-tagging for salmon/steelhead anglers available on April 1

Starting April 1, Idaho Fish and Game is offering electronic salmon and steelhead permits to allow “e-tagging” of harvested salmon and steelhead through the Go Outdoors Idaho mobile app.

E-tagging will be optional when you buy your permits, and paper tags will still be available for those who prefer the traditional method of tagging fish. There is no additional cost for e-tagging, and anglers who already have a 2024 paper tag are ineligible for e-tags until 2025.

E-tagging will allow salmon or steelhead anglers to “notch” their permits electronically. Anglers can use the app while out of cell service, in low service areas, and while the device is on airplane mode.

Once an angler electronically tags a fish and clicks “submit,” they receive a confirmation number for each fish that was e-tagged and the record is fully submitted after they are back in cellular service.

E-tagging also allows anglers to buy a salmon permit through the app and start fishing immediately instead of waiting for a paper tag to arrive in the mail.

For more information about e-tagging, see the e-tagging website.