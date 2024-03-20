Utah State Capitol Hosts Inspiring Evening to Honor Women Veterans

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — On Friday, March 15, 2024, the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs successfully hosted “Sisters in Service,” a special event at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda, in commemoration of Women's History Month. This gathering was dedicated to celebrating the bravery, accomplishments, and leadership of Utah’s women veterans.

The evening was marked by a compelling keynote speech from retired U.S. Army Major General Mari K. Eder, who is renowned for her exceptional contributions to strategic communication and leadership. Eder spoke about the impactful and vital role of women in the military and the need for all Americans to honor the brave women veterans, the women service members defending our country today, and the future generation of women leaders.

Other speakers included Nancy Espinosa, the National Commander of Disabled American Veterans, and Amy Christian, Associate Director of Patient Care Services at Salt Lake VA Medical Center who share the importance of well-being, community, and healthcare among women veterans. The event also featured music by the Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band Brass Quintet and a heartfelt tribute to Diane Thornal, a Red Cross Donut Dollie, honoring her service and lasting influence.

To wrap up the evening, attendees socialized and shared their experiences of service with each other. The event not only acknowledged the historic and ongoing contributions of women veterans but also strengthened the bonds within the military and veteran community. The Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs strives to demonstrate its commitment to recognizing and honoring the service and sacrifice of women veterans, ensuring that their courage and achievements are remembered and celebrated.

Photos from the event can be viewed HERE.