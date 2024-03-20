UPDATE / Derby Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A5005104
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/22/2023 / 1243 hours
STREET: I-91
TOWN: Barton
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 155 - Northbound
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ediberto Luna
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Boston, MA
INJURIES: Serious, life threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital / Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
PASSENGER #1: Jorge Caballeros
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Boston, MA
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital / Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
PASSENGER #2: Brian Sanchez
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Boston, MA
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side – Totaled
***Update #1, March 20th, 2024***
The Vermont State Police has completed its criminal investigation into the crash that took place on Interstate 91 in the Town of Barton, VT on October 22nd, 2023. As a result of this investigation, Ediberto Luna was cited for Negligent Operation – Death resulting. On 03/20/2024, Luna was issued a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/16/2024 / 8:30 AM
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
***Initial news release, 9:56 p.m. Sunday, October 22, 2023***
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/22/2023, at approximately 1243 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 91 in the Town of Barton, VT near mile marker 155. Preliminary investigation revealed Vehicle#1 was traveling northbound, veered off the right side of the interstate, down an embankment where it struck the wood line and a concrete wall that diverted running water.
The operator identified as Ediberto Luna sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to North Country Hospital prior to being transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The front seat passenger identified as Jorge Caballeros sustained serious injuries but are not believed to be life-threatening at this time. He was initially transported to North Country Hospital and was also later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The rear seat passenger, Brian Sanchez was transported to North Country Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries he sustained in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Joshua Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov , or call 802-334-8881.
Members of Vermont State Police - Crash Reconstruction Team, Orleans Fire Department, Orleans EMS, Newport EMS, Glover EMS, and Wrights Towing assisted at the scene.