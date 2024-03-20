UPDATE / Derby Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A5005104

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/22/2023 / 1243 hours

STREET: I-91

TOWN: Barton

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 155 - Northbound

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ediberto Luna

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Boston, MA

INJURIES: Serious, life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital / Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

PASSENGER #1: Jorge Caballeros

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Boston, MA

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital / Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

PASSENGER #2: Brian Sanchez

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Boston, MA

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side – Totaled

***Update #1, March 20th, 2024***

The Vermont State Police has completed its criminal investigation into the crash that took place on Interstate 91 in the Town of Barton, VT on October 22nd, 2023. As a result of this investigation, Ediberto Luna was cited for Negligent Operation – Death resulting. On 03/20/2024, Luna was issued a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/16/2024 / 8:30 AM

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

***Initial news release, 9:56 p.m. Sunday, October 22, 2023***

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/22/2023, at approximately 1243 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 91 in the Town of Barton, VT near mile marker 155. Preliminary investigation revealed Vehicle#1 was traveling northbound, veered off the right side of the interstate, down an embankment where it struck the wood line and a concrete wall that diverted running water.

The operator identified as Ediberto Luna sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to North Country Hospital prior to being transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The front seat passenger identified as Jorge Caballeros sustained serious injuries but are not believed to be life-threatening at this time. He was initially transported to North Country Hospital and was also later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The rear seat passenger, Brian Sanchez was transported to North Country Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries he sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Joshua Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov , or call 802-334-8881.

Members of Vermont State Police - Crash Reconstruction Team, Orleans Fire Department, Orleans EMS, Newport EMS, Glover EMS, and Wrights Towing assisted at the scene.