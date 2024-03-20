Integrated, Consolidated 9-16 Educational Facilities Program Funding Opportunity 

Maine public schools invited to submit applications for the new 2024-2025 rating cycle

Maine school administrative units (SAUs) may apply for the Integrated, Consolidated 9-16 Educational Facilities Program through the application posted on the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of School Facilities website. The application deadline is June 30, 2025.

This new rating cycle provides an opportunity for SAUs to apply for state support for the regionalization of two or more high schools in combination with a Career and Technical Education school, the University of Maine System, the Maine Community College System, and industry partnerships. The selected integrated model would be administered by a consolidated governance structure.

The Maine DOE will review completed applications and develop a priority list that will be used to designate a model project for funding. The process is governed by Chapter 61 State Board of Education Rules for Major Capital School Construction Projects.

Questions regarding the application should be directed to Scott Brown, Maine DOE’s Director of School Construction, at scott.brown@maine.gov. Questions and answers will be posted here.