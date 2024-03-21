Universal Shield Insurance Group Opens Operations Office in Marengo, Ohio
DUBLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is pleased to announce the opening of its fourth corporate operations office located at 15 South Main Street in Marengo, Ohio (Northeast of Columbus). Universal Shield’s other offices are located in Dublin, Ohio (Suburban Columbus); Hudsonville, Michigan (Suburban Grand Rapids); and Waterford, Michigan (Suburban Detroit). The company intends to hire upwards of 40 positions throughout 2024 and 2025 in the newly renovated facility. The office currently includes 12 cubicles, a staff kitchen, executive office space, and significant space to expand with more cubicles and individual offices when needed.
Chris Timm, Universal Shield CEO, cutting the ribbon to officially open the office
Missy Shook, Office Manager / Executive Assistant and Royel Jones, Assistant Underwriter, both Morrow County residents, who led the first stocking of the food pantry
At the new office’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday January 19, 2024, numerous Universal Shield executives, managers, and team members celebrated with local Morrow County and Marengo business leaders and discussed the company’s business plans, the types of jobs needing to be filled, and how businesses such as Universal Shield can contriute to economic growth and expansion in the area. (Pictured: Chris Timm, Universal Shield CEO, cutting the ribbon to officially open the office)
When asked about the company’s expansion into a small town outside of a major metropolitan area like Columbus, Chris Timm, Universal Shield’s Chief Executive Officer said, “I grew up in a small town in Indiana and I recognize that America’s small towns are hungry for jobs and careers with compensation levels and career paths similar to big cities. We started Universal Shield during the pandemic and we saw how our people can be productive in remote locations. However, a number of our core operational roles, like underwriting, claims, and policy processing, are very hard to recruit and train into when performed remotely. As a result, we want to develop certain centers of excellence that require in-office, in-person presence five days a week to allow us to train, supervise, and grow the careers of ambitious new entrants to the insurance industry. We believe residents of areas like Marengo and Morrow County, more broadly, will enthusiastically seek out such career opportunities.”
Universal Shield also plans to contribute to help with the needs of the less fortunate in the community by donating to the food pantry closet located outside the company’s office at the side of the building. (Pictured: Missy Shook, Office Manager / Executive Assistant and Royel Jones, Assistant Underwriter, both Morrow County residents, who led the first stocking of the food pantry)
For more information about available career positions with Universal Shield, go to this link.
About Universal Shield Insurance Group
Universal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is a multi-line admitted and non-admitted commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) insurance holding company with primary offices in Waterford, Michigan and Columbus, Ohio. As a hybrid insurance and insurtech enterprise, the company’s insurance entities are Universal Fire & Casualty Insurance Company (UFCIC) and Shield Indemnity, Inc. (Shield Indemnity) For more information, visit www.ufcic.com.
John Lucker
Universal Shield Insurance Group
+1 941-867-8670
email us here