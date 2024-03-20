InventionHome® Inventor Creates Vehicle Security System with Multiple Audible and Locking Features to Deter Theft
Phyllis L. of Black Jack, MO is the creator of 21st Century Tech Multi Alarm Systems, a vehicle security system capable of being controlled by a mobile app, key fob, and home security system with the purpose of deterring theft, carjacking, and any other situation involving breaking and entering into a vehicle. The system can be manufactured directly into a vehicle or installed as an aftermarket tool.
When a vehicle is tampered with in any way, including glass breakage, the control device is alerted, and the vehicle locks the transmission, doors, steering, wheels, and brakes. The vehicle horns then sound and the internal and external lights blink. The windshield wipers will also turn on to draw attention and impair visibility. The vehicle may also play a pre-recorded song to draw attention. The key fob will also vibrate and illuminate to further assist in alerting the vehicle owner. The warning and alerts can illuminate in multiple colors or features a strobe effect or flashing lights to grab the owner’s attention.
The security system is designed to decrease the occurrence of vehicle theft by ensuring that the vehicle cannot be mobilized and that the owner and bystanders are instantly alerted. Alerts are sent to multiple devices while simultaneously emitting loud noises, horn honking, music, and more. Overall, the system can be helpful to prevent vehicle break ins, theft, vandalism, and catalytic converter theft.
The market for vehicle theft security systems is experiencing large year-over-year growth, driven by a global increase in vehicle thefts and a growing awareness of the importance of vehicle security. Vehicle owners and manufacturers have been investing in advanced security technologies to deter theft and improve recovery rates. As consumers become more aware of the risks of vehicle theft, there is a greater willingness to invest in security systems for added protection.
Additionally, insurance companies offer discounts on premiums for vehicles equipped with approved security systems, and this incentive encourages consumers to invest in advanced security features. Continuous advancements in technology, including GPS tracking, immobilizers, and smart alarms, have enhanced the effectiveness of vehicle security systems. The 21st Century Tech Multi Alarm System includes several of these features and offers a multifunctional and versatile alarm system that would be a significant enhancement to any automotive manufacturer’s product line.
Phyllis filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her 21st Century Tech Multi Alarm Systems product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in 21st Century Tech Multi Alarm Systems can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
