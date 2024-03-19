Submit Release
Atlantis Corporation Will Be Exhibiting at the Source to Stream 2024 Conference

Atlantis Corporation is more than just architects and civil engineers – they are visionaries dedicated to transforming urban landscapes into thriving, sustainable ecosystems. With a history dating back to our founding by Landscape Architect Humberto Urriola in 1986, Atlantis has been at the forefront of the Green Cities movement, driven by a dream of creating urban environments where nature and human innovation coexist harmoniously.

The Source to Stream Conference is presented by Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) in association with Credit Valley Conservation and Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority through the Sustainable Technologies Evaluation Program (STEP).

Source to Stream is Canada’s premier stormwater and erosion and sediment control conference, bringing together leading experts, influencers, and distinguished research partners.

Atlantis Corporation is excited to announce their presence at the Source to Stream 2024 Conference, Canada’s top stormwater and erosion control conference!

Join them at the Pearson Convention Center on March 26 & 27 as they showcase their innovative sustainable solutions for stormwater management. From subsurface drainage to green roofs, they are leading the way towards a greener, more resilient future.

At Atlantis, we are driven by a profound commitment to the environment. Our multidisciplinary team of environmental engineers, landscape architects, and biologists collaborates seamlessly to develop holistic, ethical, and customized solutions for our clients. We believe in anticipating and addressing development needs while simultaneously repairing and protecting the environment in a way that is economically viable for all stakeholders in urban development.

Visit Atlantis Corporation in the Greenroofs.com Directory

