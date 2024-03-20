Scott County Resident Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Kalab Eskew pleading guilty to tax evasion Monday.

Judge Zachary Walden accepted Eskew’s guilty plea to one count of tax evasion. The charges stemmed from underreporting the price of a vehicle registered at the Scott County Clerk’s Office in 2021. Eskew was placed two-years supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution to the State of Tennessee.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said." This plea underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Jared Effler’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected nearly $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###