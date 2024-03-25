Dr Abdul Nawabi has joined the growing number of Venezia Lift® Physicians
Dr Nawabi calls the Venezia Lift® a breakthrough in CO₂ laser skin rejuvenation.
Dr Abdul Nawabi enthusiastically announced the addition of the Venezia Lift® to his clinic in Simi Valley, California. Dr Nawabi calls the Venezia Lift® a breakthrough in CO₂ laser skin rejuvenation. Until now CO₂ laser treatment known as the "gold standard" required several days of downtime. With the Venezia Lift Dr Nawabi can offer the "gold standard" treatment without social downtime to his patients.
Key features and benefits of the Venezia Lift®
Short Procedure Duration: The Venezia Lift® offers a quick 15-minute procedure to address concerns such as wrinkles, sagging skin, and sun spots on the face. This short treatment time makes it a convenient option for individuals with busy schedules.
Non-Ablative Nature: Unlike traditional CO₂ laser skin resurfacing treatments, the Venezia Lift® is non-ablative. This means that there is no need for social downtime typically associated with such procedures. Patients can resume their normal activities on the same day as the treatment.
Collagen Production and Tissue Rejuvenation: The Venezia Lift® is designed to deliver laser energy into the dermis, stimulating collagen production. This process helps in tightening the skin, smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles, and overall rejuvenating the facial tissue.
Applicability for All Skin Types Year-Round: One notable feature of the Venezia Lift® is its suitability for all skin types, and it can be applied throughout the year. This versatility makes it an attractive option for a broader range of patients.
Venezia Lift® has been a wonderful addition to the services we offer. Many clients inquire of skin tightening treatments that reduces wrinkles and improves overall texture without the downtime of a full CO₂ treatment. Venezia Lift® has fulfilled that need with only a few days of redness. It has been noted that on some patients a reduction in sun damage and unwanted pigment has improved with the treatments. Dr. Nawabi and his head clinical nurse Teresa Cardenas also use the Venezia lift in tightening the skin around the eyes and eyelids using ocular shields. This treatment is gaining in popularity because patients loved the results so much. Venezia Lift® is a great addition to any practice.
For those interested, providers and patients are encouraged to explore the Venezia Lift® further by visiting their new website at www.venezialift.com. Additionally, they can be contacted through email at info@laseringusa.com or by phone at 1-866-471-0469.
The introduction of the Venezia Lift® represents a notable advancement in cosmetic laser technology, offering a convenient and effective option for individuals seeking facial skin rejuvenation without the typical downtime associated with CO₂ laser treatments.
Dr Nawabi has an open invitation to visit his clinic to learning more about this amazing skin rejuvenation treatment.
Dr Abdul Nawabi
Alamo Hills Advanced Aesthetics & Laser Center
+1 805-527-3711
info@nawabiaesthetics.com
Venezia Lift Treatment Transition from Before to After