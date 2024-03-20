DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine Spotlights Real Men Teach’s Transformative Cover Feature
Real Men Teach, founded by Curtis Valentine, is featured cover story in the Spring 2024 issue of DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine.
This cover story is more than just an article; it's a call to action for inclusivity, representation, and the kind of change that can uplift entire communities.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Men Teach, the leading initiative for diversifying America's educational workforce, celebrates its feature cover in the Spring 2024 issue of DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine. This prestigious recognition underscores the initiative's significant advancements in fostering educational equity.
— Trina Wilson Edwards, editor, DIVERSITY in Ed
In a cover story that resonates with passion and purpose, Real Men Teach unfolds its mission, spearheaded by founder Curtis Valentine, to dramatically increase the number of Black male educators to 150,000 by 2030 – an endeavor set to inspire 9 million students with more diverse classroom role models. Real Men Teach promises to enrich the educational experience with the invaluable perspectives and mentorship that a diverse teaching staff provides.
In an in-depth feature, Curtis Valentine, the driving force behind Real Men Teach, shares his motivation for initiating the program—stemming from the successes and personal observations within the Male Educator Network of Prince George's County Public Schools. This interview in DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine highlights his journey from teaching to influencing policy, aiming to inspire and uplift future educators of color who have historically been underrepresented.
The editor of DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine, Trina Wilson Edwards, emphasizes the magazine’s mission alignment with this feature, stating, “Choosing to feature Curtis Valentine and Real Men Teach in the Spring issue aligns with DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine's goal to highlight significant, positive changes in education. Valentine's dedication to diversity and the impact of Real Men Teach challenge stereotypes and show the importance of male educators from diverse backgrounds in shaping student lives. This cover story is more than just an article; it's a call to action for inclusivity, representation, and the kind of change that can uplift entire communities.”
The wide distribution of DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine across a network of over a thousand academic institutions echoes a collective call to action: to cultivate a teaching workforce as varied and vibrant as the community it serves. Real Men Teach’s cover recognition, paired with Curtis Valentine’s compelling narrative, is not just an acknowledgment of progress but a powerful push towards a successful future for both educators and students.
To discover more about this influential campaign and to feel the power of its vision, visit RealMenTeach.com and secure your copy of DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine’s Spring 2024 edition.
About Real Men Teach
Established by visionary leader Curtis Chavis Valentine, Real Men Teach is a groundbreaking initiative committed to revolutionizing the teaching profession. Through strategic partnerships and robust community engagement, Real Men Teach aims to forge an inclusive educational landscape that empowers every student.
For additional details about Real Men Teach, please reach out to:
Neil Foote
Ascendant Group Branding
+1 214-448-3765
email us here