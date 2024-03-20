Smarter AI Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award
Smarter AI Platform Earns Recognition as Best "AI Transportation System"
This award validates the transformative power of our AI camera & computer vision solutions for ITS.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Intelligence Group, a leading industry organization for recognizing excellence in business technology, has awarded Smarter AI Platform the distinction of best "AI Transportation System" in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program. This recognition solidifies Smarter AI's position as a frontrunner in intelligent transportation systems (ITS) solutions.
— Chris Piche, founder and CEO of Smarter AI
Smarter AI leverages the power of computer vision and artificial intelligence to automate and optimize critical planning and operational areas for ITS stakeholders. This includes:
* Predictive Road Maintenance: Identify and address infrastructure issues before they escalate, reducing disruptions and costs.
* Proof and Quality of Service: Ensure verifiable data for service delivery and regulatory compliance.
* Enhanced Situational Awareness: Improve visibility and understanding of traffic patterns for better decision-making.
These capabilities demonstrably contribute to:
* Environmental Sustainability: Optimize traffic flow for lower emissions and fuel consumption.
* Urban Traffic Management: Mitigate congestion, leading to smoother commutes and improved logistics efficiency.
* Public Safety for All Road Users: Proactively identify potential dangers and enhance overall safety.
“We are honored to be recognized as the ‘Best AI Transportation System’,” says Chris Piche, founder and CEO of Smarter AI. “This award validates the transformative power of our AI camera and computer vision solutions for ITS. It fuels our commitment to developing even smarter solutions that ensure safety and sustainability for all road users.”
Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group, adds, "The Business Intelligence Group is proud to acknowledge Smarter AI with this esteemed award. Their dedication to sustainability, traffic management, and public safety positions them as a leader in ITS innovation. We extend our congratulations to the entire Smarter AI team."
To learn more about the award-winning Smarter AI platform, vehicle cameras, and industry-leading computer vision solutions, visit https://smarterai.camera.
About Smarter AI
Smarter AI is the leading software platform for AI cameras, enabling them to see, listen, and understand. Trusted by global transportation firms and governments, Smarter AI's vehicle cameras and computer vision solutions are paving the way for safer fleets and smarter cities. More information is available at https://smarterai.camera.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. More information is available at https://www.bintelligence.com/.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
email us here