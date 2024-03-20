Author Stuart “Tim” Scott to be Featured on Close Up Radoi

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For centuries, millions of books have been published all over the world that have entertained us and enlightened us in various fields and genres that have influenced and shaped our world. Buts some of the important ones are those with universal appeal, that are deeply humane, insightfully raw, and help us navigate the complexities of life so we can figure out what matters to us most.

Stuart “Tim” Scott is the acclaimed author of Driving Toward Destiny and his just released book, Destiny Uncharted.

Before becoming a published author, Scott earned an MA from Northeastern University in 1976 and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management in 1983. Upon graduation, he then worked in the corporate career for 20 years then worked for eight years as an analyst for the US Dept. of Labor. After retiring in 2018, he decided to follow his dreams and embarked on his eagerly anticipated writing career.

His first book, beautifully done, is an absolute must read. Set in 1971 during the Vietnam war, it revolves around young Jack Higgins a recent college graduate, going through an existential crisis conflicted, restless, and uncertain, on what path his life should take next. He decides to leave the U.S. and live in Berlin for some much- needed soul searching. After buying a BMW motorcycle, he drives from Berlin to the south shore of Crete with a burning itch to go on a adventurous motorcycle trip. There, with only the open road in front of him, Jack’s pivotal journey is filled with interesting characters that teach him about the value of the interconnectedness of the human experience, creating moments of camaraderie with people from all walks of life, and the valuable lessons we need to learn from one another.

Driving Toward Destiny was so well-received it became a Finalist in the 2022 National Indie Excellence Awards, the 2023 Readers' Favorite International Book Awards, and the 2023 American Fiction Awards in the Fiction - Adventure genre.

His second book, 'Destiny Uncharted is a sequel to his first book and will also be available in audio.

The novel follows Jacks return home from Europe and delves into his love for his girlfriend Kara and the struggles they ensue, the transformative power of self-discovery, and amidst turmoil, learning to follow your heart.

An avid, voracious reader since his early youth, Stuart says he’s loved creative writing since an early age and he advises all aspiring writers to also follow their passion and share your gifts of writing with the world.

