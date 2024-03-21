Young INC Volunteers Bring Smiles to the Elderly in Moncton, New Brunswick
Aside from their music, sweet treats, and handmade cards, the young INC Giving volunteers shared plenty of smiles with their elderly neighbors.
Elderly residents of Grass Home Long-Term Care Home receive a heartwarming visit from young members of the Iglesia Ni CristoMONCTON, NB, CANADA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joining the global ‘INC Giving Project’ of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ, some of the youngest members of the Church held a “Sing For A Cause” event in Moncton, New Brunswick by sharing music and kindness to new friends—the elderly residents of Grass Home Long-Term Care Home.
Long-term care facilities like Grass Home play an important role in multi-generational communities. The province of New Brunswick has one of the largest proportions of residents aged 65 years and above in Canada. It is second only to its neighboring Maritime province, Newfoundland and Labrador.
Young INC Giving volunteers and their parents spent their Family Day holiday by paying a special visit to Grass Home on February 19 to reach out to the elderly members of their community. The residents were touched by the children’s thoughtfulness, and expressed their joy as they applauded and hugged the little volunteers.
Stephanie Thomson, the activity coordinator at Grass Home, shared the significance of such events to the elderly.
“We have retired teachers, (and) people with grandchildren whom they don’t often get to see, so children’s visits are always very special for them. (This ‘Sing For A Cause’) brought a lot of joy today,” she said.
The residents and staff of Grass Home also invited the INC children to visit the place again.
The INC children were also happy that they were able to give joy to the elderly in their own little way. Chell Averie Canlas, a young INC volunteer, said her favorite moments were “taking pictures with the seniors,” singing for them, and “making them smile.”
The parents of the young volunteers, likewise, were inspired to be part of more INC Giving events where the entire family can give back to the community.
“Making others smile and appreciating others makes such a big difference in people’s lives,” said Kathleen Canlas, one of the parents who took part in the event. “From the children’s perspective, it allows them to share with their teachers, their friends, and their peers what it is that we do inside the Church Of Christ,” she said.
Brother Moriel Cadacio, INC District Supervising Minister of the Ecclesiastical District of Ottawa, affirms that through their participation in volunteerism, young Church members are “learning the value of kindness early through hands-on experience,” as well as the value of “empathy and (how) to be aware of the needs of others, while spreading positivity to the people around them.”
Aside from the “Sing for A Cause,” the other INC Giving events held last February included blood donation drives in Moncton, New Brunswick; Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Laval, Quebec. In these activities, INC volunteers extended a helping hand to the Canadian Blood Services.
WHENEVER WE POSSIBLY CAN, DO GOOD TO THOSE WHO NEED IT
The INC Giving Project is a project of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) that encourages volunteers to go into their communities and share their faith through acts of kindness.
Through outreach initiatives, community service projects, and philanthropic contributions, volunteers around the world have joined together to make a positive social impact by offering time and resources for the well-being of those in need.
