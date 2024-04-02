Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,131 in the last 365 days.

Alliance Orthopedics Unveils New Location at Former Crestview Pharmacy in Middletown, NJ.

New Location Coming Soon

Alliance Orthopedics

Seven Convenient Locations In New Jersey

Middletown Coming Soon

Alliance Orthopedics is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Middletown, NJ, scheduled for the summer of 2024.

Our goal remains unwavering – to alleviate pain and empower individuals to be better everyday through comprehensive and compassionate orthopedic care.”
— Nick Bufano, CEO of Alliance Orthopedics
MIDDLETOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Orthopedics, a leading family-owned healthcare system, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Middletown, NJ, scheduled for the summer of 2024. This marks the seventh addition to the Alliance Orthopedics network, complementing existing facilities in Freehold, East Brunswick, Bloomfield, Fair Lawn, Randolph, and Old Bridge.

Conveniently situated at 525 Route 35, Middletown, the 8,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is designed to offer comprehensive orthopedic services. With 8 cutting-edge treatment rooms and an on-site X-Ray suite specializing in Spine & Joint Orthopedics, Foot and Ankle Care, Vein Treatment, and Pain Management, Alliance Orthopedics aims to provide top-notch care to the local community.

The Middletown location also prioritizes convenience for patients seeking conservative care, offering 4,000 square feet dedicated to rehabilitation. This includes Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Chiropractic Care and Athletic Recovery, providing a holistic approach to patient well-being.

The new facility occupies the former Crestview Pharmacy location, a well-known establishment that served the community for 35 years. Renowned for its hospitality and community engagement, Crestview Pharmacy played a vital role in supporting local businesses and schools. Alliance Orthopedics is proud to carry on this legacy, committing to becoming an integral part of the community by earning the loyalty and trust of residents, mirroring the positive relationships Crestview Pharmacy built over the years.

"I am honored to bring our commitment to exceptional healthcare to the heart of Middletown, NJ. The legacy of Crestview Pharmacy inspires us to continue fostering trust, loyalty, and a genuine connection with our patients. Our goal remains unwavering – to alleviate pain and empower individuals to be better everyday through comprehensive and compassionate orthopedic care." - Nick Bufano, CEO of Alliance Orthopedics

Alliance Orthopedics is driven by a singular goal – to help patients spend less time in pain and more time enjoying life. With a multidisciplinary approach to treatment, the healthcare system recognizes the uniqueness of each patient, emphasizing personalized treatment plans aligned with specific health and lifestyle goals.

As Alliance Orthopedics expands its footprint in Middletown, the healthcare system remains committed to delivering exceptional care and building lasting connections within the community. The new location signifies another step forward in Alliance Orthopedics' mission to enhance the quality of life for individuals through comprehensive and compassionate healthcare.

Alexa Spanvill
Alliance Orthopedics
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Alliance Orthopedics Unveils New Location at Former Crestview Pharmacy in Middletown, NJ.

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more