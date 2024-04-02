Alliance Orthopedics Unveils New Location at Former Crestview Pharmacy in Middletown, NJ.
Alliance Orthopedics is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Middletown, NJ, scheduled for the summer of 2024.
Our goal remains unwavering – to alleviate pain and empower individuals to be better everyday through comprehensive and compassionate orthopedic care.”MIDDLETOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Orthopedics, a leading family-owned healthcare system, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Middletown, NJ, scheduled for the summer of 2024. This marks the seventh addition to the Alliance Orthopedics network, complementing existing facilities in Freehold, East Brunswick, Bloomfield, Fair Lawn, Randolph, and Old Bridge.
Conveniently situated at 525 Route 35, Middletown, the 8,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is designed to offer comprehensive orthopedic services. With 8 cutting-edge treatment rooms and an on-site X-Ray suite specializing in Spine & Joint Orthopedics, Foot and Ankle Care, Vein Treatment, and Pain Management, Alliance Orthopedics aims to provide top-notch care to the local community.
The Middletown location also prioritizes convenience for patients seeking conservative care, offering 4,000 square feet dedicated to rehabilitation. This includes Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Chiropractic Care and Athletic Recovery, providing a holistic approach to patient well-being.
The new facility occupies the former Crestview Pharmacy location, a well-known establishment that served the community for 35 years. Renowned for its hospitality and community engagement, Crestview Pharmacy played a vital role in supporting local businesses and schools. Alliance Orthopedics is proud to carry on this legacy, committing to becoming an integral part of the community by earning the loyalty and trust of residents, mirroring the positive relationships Crestview Pharmacy built over the years.
"I am honored to bring our commitment to exceptional healthcare to the heart of Middletown, NJ. The legacy of Crestview Pharmacy inspires us to continue fostering trust, loyalty, and a genuine connection with our patients. Our goal remains unwavering – to alleviate pain and empower individuals to be better everyday through comprehensive and compassionate orthopedic care." - Nick Bufano, CEO of Alliance Orthopedics
Alliance Orthopedics is driven by a singular goal – to help patients spend less time in pain and more time enjoying life. With a multidisciplinary approach to treatment, the healthcare system recognizes the uniqueness of each patient, emphasizing personalized treatment plans aligned with specific health and lifestyle goals.
As Alliance Orthopedics expands its footprint in Middletown, the healthcare system remains committed to delivering exceptional care and building lasting connections within the community. The new location signifies another step forward in Alliance Orthopedics' mission to enhance the quality of life for individuals through comprehensive and compassionate healthcare.
