Commerce Canal Establishes Partnership With Streaming Service Advertiser Vibe

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, global eCommerce agency Commerce Canal officially announced an innovative partnership with Vibe.co, a CTV platform providing targeted advertising solutions on hundreds of premium streaming services and TV channels. With over 2,000 brand partners, Vibe has a proven track record of increasing web impressions, website visits, revenue, and overall brand awareness, while maintaining a solid ROAS.

Working with Vibe is an easy choice for both awareness and performance-focused brands looking for impactful channel diversification: as of 2024, 94% of US households have at least one connected device. Also, streaming TV viewership numbers have officially passed cable's last year, making it the most widely consumed medium in America today.

CTV advertising with Vibe.co seamlessly merges the best attributes of TV, including massive reach, unskippable ads, premium inventory, the immersive experience of the big screen, and an established trust in well-known brands, with the agility and precision of digital advertising. This synergy empowers advertisers to captivate audiences in ways previously unimaginable, bridging the gap between the familiar comfort of television viewing and the interactive potential of digital platforms.

Thanks to this new partnership, Commerce Canal's clients can now reach 120 million households nationwide and deliver ads on 500+ streaming services and TV apps like Pluto TV, Roku, Fubo, Tubi, USA, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, ESPN, the NBA App, the NHL App, the MLB App, and the NFL App. On the performance side, Vibe offers hundreds of customizable targeted (and retargeted) demographics and, real-time reporting that can integrate with Google Analytics 4 and Google Tag Manager including web traffic, lead generation, purchases, and conversions.

"eCommerce brands are one of our fastest growing client verticals and we can’t wait to open the world of streaming TV advertising to Commerce Canal’s vast client roster. The sky's the limit,” says Zak Tseytlin, Director of eCommerce at Vibe.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Vibe, a platform whose innovative advertising solutions across the largest streaming services and TV channels align perfectly with our mission to drive unparalleled growth for our client brands," says Ryan Craver, CEO of Commerce Canal. "Leveraging Vibe's extensive network of over 2,000 brand partners and their track record of enhancing brand visibility, website traffic, and conversions, we see this collaboration as a pivotal step towards achieving exceptional return on ad spend and elevating our clients' success in the digital landscape."

This new service offering has rolled out in the US for select Commerce Canal clients. To better understand if you can take part in this innovative program with Commerce Canal, please reach out to Commerce Canal directly via https://www.commercecanal.com and help@commercecanal.com.

ABOUT COMMERCE CANAL:

Commerce Canal is a New York City-based agency providing retail, distribution, licensing and eCommerce services for over 50 brands (LEGO Wear, NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA, New Balance, Fruit of the Loom) across the world. Distribution includes Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, Costco, Kohl’s, Macy’s and many others. Our mission is to showcase, protect and enhance our clients’ products whether in brick and mortar or online storefronts. Our technology analytics suite (Purvey.ai) includes price, feedback, returns and review management tools to prosper in today’s rapidly evolving retail industry. For questions regarding this release or company specifics, please contact us via help@commercecanal.com.

ABOUT VIBE.CO:

Founded in 2021 by Arthur Querou and Franck Tetzlaff, Vibe.co is an all in one TV Ad Platform empowering marketers of all sizes to advertise on TV with a powerful, easy-to-use, self-serve ad platform. Vibe.co is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.