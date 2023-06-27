Commerce Canal Launches Advertising Services for Roku

Commerce Canal is offering advertising solutions and services for the Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) streaming platform including the Roku channel

ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Adding Roku to our existing platforms provides immediate access to the market leading platform in a highly targeted way.” — Ryan Craver

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Commerce Canal announced today the NYC based agency has started offering advertising solutions and services for the Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) streaming platform including the Roku channel enabling brands to reach Roku users through interactive, video ads that can be personalized and targeted at scale.

The new solutions and services will allow brands access to the over 71.6 million active accounts and over 25.1 billion streaming hours Roku reported in the Q1 2023 quarter. The Roku operating system is the #1 selling smart TV OS in the US with 43% TV unit share allowing for advertising targeted to specific demographics, interests, and viewing habits.

"Commerce Canal is committed to providing brands with the most effective and efficient way to reach a growing base of streaming users," said Ryan Craver, CEO of Commerce Canal. "Adding Roku to our existing platforms provides immediate access to the market leading platform in a highly targeted way."

This new service offering has rolled out in the US for select Commerce Canal clients. To better understand if you can take part in this innovative program with Commerce Canal, please reach out to Commerce Canal directly via http://www.commercecanal.com and help@commercecanal.com.

ABOUT COMMERCE CANAL:

Commerce Canal is a New York City-based agency providing retail, distribution, licensing and eCommerce services for over 50 brands (LEGO Wear, NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA, New Balance, Hanes) across the world. Distribution includes Amazon, Wal-Mart, Shopify, Costco, Kohl’s, Macy’s and many others. Our mission is to showcase, protect and enhance our clients’ products whether in brick and mortar or online storefronts. Our technology analytics suite (Purvey.ai) includes price, feedback, returns and review management tools to prosper in today’s rapidly evolving retail industry. For questions regarding this release or company specifics, please contact us via help@commercecanal.com.