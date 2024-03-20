ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has filed suit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to block a new rule that seeks to impose unlawful and burdensome emissions standards on oil and gas producers.

“Under the Biden administration, Americans have had to endure energy costs rising to an all-time high,” said Carr. “This new 408-page rule will simply drag down vital sectors of our economy. In Georgia, we’re committed to safe, reliable, and affordable energy, and we will not stand by while activists in Washington further burden hardworking American families and businesses.”

Among other items, the EPA’s 408-page rule seeks to enforce new, expansive, and unjustified requirements for technology and monitoring and storage and transportation. The rule also seeks to add new source performance standards and creates a “Super Emitter” program that third-party environmental advocacy groups could use to harass producers.

Carr and 23 other attorneys general filed their lawsuit on March 12, 2024, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

In their suit, the attorneys general argue that the EPA’s rule:

Exceeds the agency’s authority;

Is an abuse of discretion; and

Not in accordance with law.

Georgia is joined in this lawsuit by the following: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, and the Arizona Legislature.

A copy of the lawsuit can be found here .