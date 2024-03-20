EyeSeal Revolutionizes Global Trade Security with Innovative Container Breach Detection Device and Deloitte
In the complex web of international commerce, where the smooth flow of goods is paramount, the need for advanced container breach detection technology has never been greater. Eye Seal, a leader in container security solutions, is proud to announce a groundbreaking article featured in PTI (Port Technology International) showcasing our cutting-edge device and our collaboration with Deloitte, a global leader in advisory services.
Eye Seal's innovative container breach detection device represents a significant advancement in addressing the multifaceted challenges of global trade and logistics. Unlike traditional tracking systems, our device combines Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, location tracking, and communication technology to provide real-time monitoring of critical parameters such as temperature, humidity, and container security status. This comprehensive monitoring ensures the integrity and security of cargo throughout its journey, guarding against theft, contraband smuggling, and other illicit activities.
One of the key features of Eye Seal's device is its strategic internal mounting within containers, offering an additional layer of security and discretion compared to conventional exterior attachments. Data collected by the device is seamlessly integrated into Eye Track, our digital platform capable of interfacing with existing logistics infrastructures, including Transport Management Systems (TMS) and Port Community Systems (PCS), as well as national customs authorities' networks. Eye Track provides stakeholders with real-time alerts and comprehensive trip reports, empowering them to make informed decisions and respond swiftly to potential breaches.
Eye Seal's partnership with Deloitte further enhances our ability to deliver innovative solutions to the global trade community. Through collaborative projects such as the Gateway²Britain initiative, Eye Seal has demonstrated its commitment to providing reliable, efficient, and secure container solutions. Thibo Clicteur, Senior Consultant at Deloitte, commends Eye Seal's expertise and reliability, stating, "Throughout our collaboration during the Gateway²Britain project, we have experienced Eye Seal as a knowledgeable, trustworthy, and punctual party."
The integration of Eye Seal's device into global supply chains not only enhances security but also establishes a "fast lane" for expedited customs clearance. By providing real-time data on container status, our device enables customs authorities to streamline inspections and expedite clearance for compliant shipments, significantly reducing transit times and enhancing supply chain efficiency.
Eye Seal's innovative technology offers a multitude of benefits across various sectors, including exporters, third-party logistics providers, transportation companies, insurance firms, customs authorities, law enforcement agencies, and port authorities. By fostering a more secure, reliable, and transparent global trading ecosystem, Eye Seal is reshaping the future of international trade.
Enrique Acosta, CEO and co-founder of Eye Seal, expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership and the impact of Eye Seal's technology, stating, "We are proud to collaborate with Deloitte and leverage our innovative solutions to enhance global trade security and efficiency. Together, we are setting new standards in the logistics and international commerce landscape."
Eye Seal and Deloitte invite stakeholders across the global trade community to explore the transformative potential of our partnership and technology, ushering in a new era of security, efficiency, and transparency in international trade.
About EyeSeal:
EyeSeal, headquartered in Florida, is a leading provider of innovative container breach detection technology in maritime logistics. Founded in 2013, EyeSeal addresses the transportation industry's need for visibility and security by detecting unplanned container breaches and mitigating the risk of drug and contraband insertion. EyeSeal was awarded the "IoT Evolution Supply Chain and Cargo Monitoring Product of the Year" in 2023
