Japan's Life-Changing Export Reaches Australia - The Water-Saving Toilet Sound Masker To End Bathroom Blues
Perth entrepreneur Donna Burke believes Aussies are ready to embrace Japanese tech to make toilets more private and put an end to “Double Flushing”TOKYO, JAPAN, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Flushh, a Japanese-designed Toilet Sound Masker that transforms going to the toilet, announces its worldwide debut. With Japan being a top travel destination for Aussies, founder Donna Burke, an Australian video game star and longtime resident of Tokyo, believes Australian consumers will be world leaders in making this gadget a staple in toilets outside Japan.
The Royal Flushh Japan Toilet Sound device employs ambient forest and water noises to discreetly mask embarrassing sounds made in the toilet. If you’ve been to Japan, you’ll be familiar with nearly every toilet allowing users the ability to mask themselves.
“I wish I had this growing up in Australia in the 1970s”, says founder Donna Burke. “Using the toilet at school was a desperate exercise in trying not to be laughed at by the girls in the stalls nearby. For the sake of all sensitive Aussies, I hope this catches on.”
The Royal Flushh also addresses environmental concerns by reducing the need for wasteful practices such as "double-flushing" or loudly dispensing reams of toilet paper to cover up bodily sounds, offering a sustainable solution to alleviate embarrassment at home, work, or school.
“Japan invented toilet sound masking in the late 1980s during a terrible drought to stop ‘privacy flushing’, ” says Donna. “I’m hoping this device helps save water, not just embarrassment.”
Easy to install in any bathroom setting, the battery-operated Royal Flushh is designed to suit a wide range of spaces, from personal ensuites to high-traffic office, school, and cafe toilets, with simple mounting options included.
“Japan solved their issues of bathroom anxiety and the water wastage that goes with this, decades ago,” says Donna. “It’s time for us to catch up."
To discover more about Royal Flushh or to make a purchase, please visit https://www.japantoiletsound.com/.
About Royal Flushh & Founder Donna Burke
Japan Toilet Sound - Royal Flushh, launched in January 2024, is a celebrated Japanese invention that delivers bathroom privacy with the wave of a hand. Now available globally, it ships free of charge from Japan.
Founder Donna Burke, an Australian residing in Tokyo since 1996, is renowned for singing and acting in video games including Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill 2 and 3, and as the English voice on Shinkansen bullet train announcements. A seasoned comedy improviser, Donna dreams that every dunny in the world allows its occupants to emerge with their dignity intact.
