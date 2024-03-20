Crews will moving temporary signal on WYO 390

The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Ames Construction, will be relocating the signal for southbound Wyoming State Highway 390 traffic closer to the intersection at Wyoming State Highway 22 tomorrow between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The temporary signal was initially placed further up the road on WYO 390 to accommodate the construction of the new signal poles and mast. Now that the groundwork has been completed on the new signal, the temporary signal can be relocated closer to the original signal’s location, which will be more familiar to local drivers.

Crews will be working to minimize impacts to traffic, and no lane closure is expected, but there may be minimal delays. While the relocation is underway, flaggers will be onsite to assist in the intersection operation. Driver’s should note the new location of the signal and striping, and adhere to all signs and signals operations. Work is weather permitting, and brief delays may be possible. A 511 Notify alert will be issued if any traffic congestion or delays develop.



WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and

closures. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22 and WYO 390

intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

For construction alerts on this project, sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of

2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of

the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles

of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at

www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.