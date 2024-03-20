Southbound State Route 143 to close between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway and Interstate 10) (March 22-25)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and plan to use detours as southbound SR 143 will be closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m., Friday, March 22, to 4 a.m. Monday, March 25, for paving. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed.

The ramps from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound SR 143

The westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) off-ramp at Sky Harbor Boulevard

The southbound SR 143 on-ramps at Washington Street, Sky Harbor Boulevard and University Drive

Southbound SR 143 detour for westbound Loop 202 drivers: Use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to eastbound I-10 to access destinations south of the closure. Eastbound I-10 drivers using the off ramp at 48th Street will only be able to turn right on 48th Street.

Southbound SR 143 detour for eastbound Loop 202 drivers: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 to access destinations south of the closure.

East Valley airport access: From Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway), use southbound 44th Street.

Note: Several other ramp and lane closures are also scheduled for this weekend. For more information about additional weekend restrictions and closures, visit i10braodwaycurve.com/alerts.

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

###

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.