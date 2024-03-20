Southbound State Route 143 to close between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway and Interstate 10) (March 22-25)
PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and plan to use detours as southbound SR 143 will be closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m., Friday, March 22, to 4 a.m. Monday, March 25, for paving. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed.
- The ramps from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound SR 143
- The westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) off-ramp at Sky Harbor Boulevard
- The southbound SR 143 on-ramps at Washington Street, Sky Harbor Boulevard and University Drive
Southbound SR 143 detour for westbound Loop 202 drivers: Use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to eastbound I-10 to access destinations south of the closure. Eastbound I-10 drivers using the off ramp at 48th Street will only be able to turn right on 48th Street.
Southbound SR 143 detour for eastbound Loop 202 drivers: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 to access destinations south of the closure.
East Valley airport access: From Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway), use southbound 44th Street.
Note: Several other ramp and lane closures are also scheduled for this weekend. For more information about additional weekend restrictions and closures, visit i10braodwaycurve.com/alerts.
Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.
###
The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.