267th Military Police Company returning home from Middle East

SMYRNA, Tenn. – More than 150 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 267th Military Police Company are returning home, Saturday, March 16, after a nearly year-long deployment overseas. They are scheduled to fly into Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site in two groups at approximately 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., where they will be greeted by friends, family, and fellow Soldiers awaiting their return.

Following the homecoming, the returning Soldiers will participate in a brief in-processing and then be released to their families.

The 267th, which is headquartered in Dickson with a detachment in Waverly, departed Tennessee in May of 2023 to serve in the Middle East. While deployed, they provided customs support for servicemembers arriving and departing the region. They were primarily stationed in Kuwait with teams sent into eight countries at 13 different air and seaports to support other forward deployed military units. They completed over 2,200 missions and processed more than 33,000 pieces of equipment and 20,000 service members returning to the United States.

“We faced challenges, overcame obstacles, and delivered exceptional results,” said Capt. Cristian Johnson, 267th Military Police Company Commander. “The dedication, resilience, and teamwork our Soldiers displayed over the last year has been inspiring. I couldn’t be prouder of every member of this unit.”

The Soldiers of the 267th are trained in various security, policing, detention, and combat functions which enable U.S. forces to maneuver freely, provide protection to the force, and promote the rule of law. The unit is currently at Fort Bliss, Texas, where they are completing their federal demobilization and out-processing procedures.

Who: Tennessee Army National Guard 267th Military Police Company

What: Soldiers returning home from Middle East deployment

When: March 16, 2024, at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Where: Media will be escorted from the front gate of Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site to the allocated media location to take photos and video of the event. The address of the front gate is: 600 6th Ave, Smyrna, Tennessee.