Geistlich Unveils Exciting Product Line Expansion: Introducing the SafeScraper TWIST VOLUMIZER

Geistlich SafeScraper Twist Volumizer

Geistlich North America announces the launch of its latest innovation with META, the SafeScraper TWIST VOLUMIZER, the newest addition to the SafeScraper Family!

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geistlich Pharma North America announced today the launch of its latest innovation with META, the SafeScraper TWIST VOLUMIZER, the newest addition to the SafeScraper Family!

The new SafeScraper Twist VOLUMIZER provides the established benefits of the proven SAFESCRAPER TWIST curve: it provides an easy method for harvesting autogenous cortical bone for use in grafted sites with a minimally invasive technique. Due to the exceptional functionality of the instrument, the ergonomic design provides excellent control during the harvesting procedure. The curved tip of the instrument facilitates easy access to donor sites, which makes it ideal for both minor and major harvesting procedures.

The SafeScraper Twist VOLUMIZER is the extra volume version of the SafeScraper Twist; it offers the same performance of rapid and accurate collection of autologous cortical bone, while collecting a larger bone volume. This product has a redesigned blade with double grooves that allow for three collecting surfaces. The cutting performance reduces patient discomfort and the quality of harvested bone for use in grafted sites promotes graft acceptance, neovascularization, and bone regeneration. 1,2

For more information about the SafeScraper TWIST VOLUMIZER and to stay updated on the latest news and offers from Geistlich, please visit https://geistlich.us/

About Geistlich Pharma North America Inc. – With over 170 years of regenerative expertise, Geistlich continues to lead oral regeneration with an expanding portfolio of intentionally designed and clinically proven products. This begins with our world-class xenograft bone substitute Geistlich Bio-Oss® and our comprehensive allograft portfolio with vallos®. Resorbable collagen membrane Geistlich Bio-Gide® extends its reach with Geistlich Bio-Gide® Compressed for an alternative handling experience. Our collagen matrix Geistlich Mucograft® is ideal for soft-tissue regeneration, and our volume-stable collagen matrix breakthrough Geistlich Fibro-Gide® providing an alternative to connective tissue grafts. Finally, our GEM 21S®, growth-factor enhanced matrix, is engineered to stimulate wound healing and bone regeneration. Our dedication to scientific collaboration and commitment to successful treatment outcomes are what makes Geistlich Biomaterials Exactly Like No Other.

Geistlich Pharma North America Inc.

400 Alexander Park Drive, Suite 302

Princeton, NJ 08540 USA

Home Page: https://geislich.us

https://www.lynchbiologics.com/

References

1. Righesso, L A R et al. “Dynamic contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging for monitoring neovascularization during bone regeneration-a randomized in vivo study in rabbits.” Clinical oral investigations vol. 25,10 (2021): 5843-5854. doi:10.1007/s00784-021-03889-6

2. Zaffe, Davide, and Ferdinando D’Avenia. “A novel bone scraper for intraoral harvesting: a device for filling small bone defects.” Clinical oral implants research vol. 18,4 (2007): 525-33. doi:10.1111/j.1600-0501.2007.01368