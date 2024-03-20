Kate’s Real Food Introduces Organic, Plant-Based Protein Bars
We are thrilled to roll out our first organic, plant-based protein bars derived from premium ingredients as part of our ever-expanding range of high-quality nutritional snacks.”JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate’s Real Food, a woman-founded brand known for its bestselling portfolio of organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free granola bars, today announced the launch of its first organic protein bar line, featuring three flavors: Peanut Butter Cup, Snickerdoodle, and Peanut Butter Brownie.
This latest innovation from Kate’s Real Food taps into the growing demand for high protein, functional bars in the snack category. The bars deliver a satisfying 14+ grams of premium plant-based protein, sourced from the finest organic ingredients, and are sweetened with True Sourced Certified honey. The protein bars are also gluten-free, cholesterol-free, and rich in fiber, healthy fats, and antioxidants.
“We are thrilled to roll out our first organic, plant-based protein bars derived from premium ingredients as part of our ever-expanding range of high-quality nutritional snacks,” said Michelle McAndrew, VP of Marketing & eCommerce at Kate’s Real Food. “This launch is a testament to our dedication to innovation and meeting the growing demand for health-conscious options. By combining exceptional taste with the finest organic ingredients, we're empowering consumers to make healthier choices without compromising on flavor or quality."
All three protein bars are now exclusively available on KatesRealFood.com for 20% off for a limited time with retail availability coming soon.
Kate’s Real Food original snack bars can be found on Amazon and in over 12,000 US retail stores, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, Giant Food Stores, HEB, Wegmans, Stop & Shop, and REI, as well as in all cabins of Delta Air Lines flights.
To find a retail location near you, click HERE. To find a retail location near you and to learn more, visit KatesRealFood.com.
