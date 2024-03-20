20 March marks International Francophonie Day

SLOVENIA, March 20 - On the 12th International Francophonie Day, Ljubljana will host the 12th Francophone Film Festival showcasing the films produced in Slovenia, Belgium, France, Canada and Switzerland. In addition to promoting the French language and cultural and linguistic diversity, member states of the International Organisation of La Francophonie share a commitment to peace, human rights, democracy and sustainable development.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.