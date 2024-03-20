JobNimbus Launches Next-Day Funding Feature, Revolutionizing Payment Processing for Contracting Businesses
We're excited to roll out next-day funding for JobNimbus Payments...our goal is to provide our customers with all the payment tools they need to succeed, this new feature aligns perfectly with that.”LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JobNimbus, a leading provider of cloud-based project management and CRM software for contractors, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated next-day funding feature for JobNimbus Payments. This groundbreaking enhancement is designed to streamline payment processing, offering businesses faster access to their funds and improving overall financial efficiency.
With the introduction of next-day funding for credit card and ACH transactions, JobNimbus is addressing a common pain point for businesses: the lengthy processing times associated with traditional payment methods. Now, customers utilizing JobNimbus Payments can enjoy significantly reduced funding times, with transactions processed in just 1-2 business days.
"We're excited to roll out next-day funding for JobNimbus Payments, as it represents a significant advancement in our commitment to empowering businesses with efficient payment solutions," said Nate Wilson, Director of Ancillary Revenue at JobNimbus. "Our goal is to provide our customers with all the payment tools they need to succeed, and this new feature aligns perfectly with that mission."
This feature comes as a direct response to customer feedback, demonstrating JobNimbus' dedication to listening to the needs of its users and continuously improving its platform.
For more information about JobNimbus Payments and next-day funding, please visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/product/payments/.
About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus offers a project management and CRM software solution designed specifically for roofers and home exterior professionals. With the best mobile app in the space, powerful tools for managing leads, projects, tasks, and more, JobNimbus helps businesses streamline their operations and grow their bottom line.
