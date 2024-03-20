Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,757 in the last 365 days.

JobNimbus Launches Next-Day Funding Feature, Revolutionizing Payment Processing for Contracting Businesses

JobNimbus Logo

JobNimbus Logo

JobNimbus is addressing a common pain point for businesses: the lengthy processing times associated with traditional payment methods.

We're excited to roll out next-day funding for JobNimbus Payments...our goal is to provide our customers with all the payment tools they need to succeed, this new feature aligns perfectly with that.”
— Nate Wilson, Director of Ancillary Revenue at JobNimbus
LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JobNimbus, a leading provider of cloud-based project management and CRM software for contractors, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated next-day funding feature for JobNimbus Payments. This groundbreaking enhancement is designed to streamline payment processing, offering businesses faster access to their funds and improving overall financial efficiency.

With the introduction of next-day funding for credit card and ACH transactions, JobNimbus is addressing a common pain point for businesses: the lengthy processing times associated with traditional payment methods. Now, customers utilizing JobNimbus Payments can enjoy significantly reduced funding times, with transactions processed in just 1-2 business days.

"We're excited to roll out next-day funding for JobNimbus Payments, as it represents a significant advancement in our commitment to empowering businesses with efficient payment solutions," said Nate Wilson, Director of Ancillary Revenue at JobNimbus. "Our goal is to provide our customers with all the payment tools they need to succeed, and this new feature aligns perfectly with that mission."

This feature comes as a direct response to customer feedback, demonstrating JobNimbus' dedication to listening to the needs of its users and continuously improving its platform.

For more information about JobNimbus Payments and next-day funding, please visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/product/payments/.

About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus offers a project management and CRM software solution designed specifically for roofers and home exterior professionals. With the best mobile app in the space, powerful tools for managing leads, projects, tasks, and more, JobNimbus helps businesses streamline their operations and grow their bottom line.

Kaili Smith
JobNimbus
email us here

You just read:

JobNimbus Launches Next-Day Funding Feature, Revolutionizing Payment Processing for Contracting Businesses

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more