The LearningTimes Foundation Announces Latest Grant Cycle

The LearningTimes Foundation

Applications are Open for the The LearningTimes Foundation Spring 2024 Emerging Educational Filmmaker Grant

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LearningTimes Foundation (TLTF) is thrilled to announce the return of the Emerging Educational Filmmaker Grant. This novel initiative aims to bolster budding US-based filmmakers determined to make educational films by granting them financial support. Through this grant program, TLTF are enabling and empowering emerging filmmakers with the resources they require to develop excellent educational films that resonate with viewers across the globe.

“We are proud to once again offer grants to this very unique group”, said John Walber, TLTF President, “the progress reports from last year’s projects have shown the Foundation’s contributions do have an impact for, what one winner termed, this “scrappy lot” of first time filmmakers.

Qualified Filmmakers may apply through April 15, 2024 at https://learningtimes.foundation/ The chosen recipients will receive up to $10,000 with an average grant size of $5,000.

Applications are read by a jury of industry professionals in filmmaking, education, and activism. Visit https://learningtimes.foundation/emerging-educational-filmmaker-grant-recipients/ to see 2023 winners and apply.

About The LearningTimes Foundation

The LearningTimes Foundation (TLTF) supports the development of accessible live and on demand educational programming. As an organization we are informed by Public Interest Technology practices. Our goal is to help other nonprofits and individuals to create engaging and meaningful online learning experiences.

Founded in 2022, The LearningTimes Foundation provides access to experts across various disciplines, including technology, policy, fundraising, and education. We bring our thoughtful strategies and expertise to find technology based solutions to deepen learning, broaden inclusion, realize personal potential and the overall pursuit of social good. Visit https://learningtimes.foundation/ for more information.