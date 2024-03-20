UCLA to host LABEST, a Summit dedicated to connecting bioscience innovations with investors.
LOS ANGELES, CA – March, 2024 - UCLA Technology Development Group (UCLA TDG), the tech transfer office for the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), is thrilled to announce LABEST Twenty24 (LA Bioscience Ecosystem Summit), a forthcoming conference promoting bioscience in Los Angeles.
The conference provides a platform to highlight the groundbreaking work conducted by researchers and entrepreneurs in our community, and to bring their innovations to the attention of investors.
A total of 259 companies in California have licensed technologies developed at UCLA, featuring Stem Cell Therapy for Stroke and Dementia, Pelage a hair loss biotech that just received $16.75M in Series A funding and ImmPact Bio’s CAR T-cell therapy that was recently granted $8M by CIRMLABEST is the place for new inventions in bioscience to be discovered.
Conference participants include distinguished doctors, scientists, investors, and entrepreneurs eager to share their experiences with the next generation.
Keynote speakers include:
• Robert Bradway, CEO, Amgen
• Chris Viehbacher, CEO, Biogen
And panels led by
Johnese Spisso, President, UCLA Health
Arie Belldegrun, CEO, Bellco Capital, a serial entrepreneur who has founded and sold companies such as Amgen and Kite.
UCLA Chancellor Gene Block will deliver the opening remarks at the conference.
One of the primary highlights of LABEST is the unique opportunity for attendees to explore various avenues for funding their inventions. The conference will feature dedicated sessions and resources, connecting inventors with potential investors, venture capitalists, and other funding bodies. LABEST aims to empower attendees with the knowledge and network needed to take their innovations to the next level.
LABEST will take place at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center on Thursday, May 23, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pre-event activities are scheduled for Monday, May 20, through Wednesday, May 22.
About UCLA Technology Development Group:
UCLA Technology Development Group (UCLA TDG) serves as the technology transfer office for the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). It manages intellectual property for campus researchers and entrepreneurs interested in commercializing their technologies, facilitating connections to business resources, licensing deals, startup formation, and spinout companies. Additionally, the organization hosts various events, including training sessions, pitch events, webinars, mixers, talks, and conferences, aimed at benefiting the University and the greater LA bioscience ecosystem.
Mike Mena
Mike Mena
UCLA Technology Development Group
+1 3109130625
