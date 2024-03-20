Accomplished Dermatologist, Dr. David Harvey, Joins AI Nexus Healthcare Advisory Board

Dr. David Harvey, MD, FAAD, FACMS

AI Nexus Healthcare, leading developer of AI-powered healthcare solutions, is pleased to welcome Dr. David Harvey to its world class advisory board.

“It is an exciting time to be joining AI Nexus Healthcare. AI technology is quickly changing the face of healthcare as we know it and I look forward to the advancements we will be able to make.” ” — David Harvey, MD, FAAD, FACMS

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. David Harvey is board certified in Micrographic and Dermatologic Surgery, the first group of dermatologic surgeons in the country to achieve this designation. He has been chosen as one of Atlanta's “Top Docs” for the past three years. Dr Harvey has served as Past President for both the Georgia and Florida Society of Dermatology and Dermatological Surgery societies. He currently serves as an adjunct assistant professor at the Emory School of Medicine where he instructs dermatology residents and medical students.

With over 25 years’ experience in cosmetic and dermatologic surgery. Dr. Harvey’s expertise lies in the field of Mohs Micrographic Surgery, dermatoplastic surgery, laser surgery, and eyelid reconstruction. He has authored over 30 peer reviewed publications in the field of skin cancer, cosmetic dermatology, aging skin, and eyelid surgery.

“We are proud to have Dr. David Harvey join us as an advisor. He is an accomplished expert in his field and will provide great value to us as we continue to expand our capabilities and offerings. The AI Nexus Healthcare Advisory Board is comprised of world-class medical professionals from multiple disciplines, and we are privileged to attract the talent of leaders in their fields such as Dr. Harvey.” - Patrick Healy, CEO AI Nexus Healthcare.

AI Nexus Healthcare is at the forefront of developing innovative, high-quality healthcare solutions and smart health and wellness applications powered by cognitive artificial intelligence. Their signature technology suite, mia, was named Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023 Top Pick, by Hemisphere Magazine and the company has recently been accepted into the prestigious Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate program.

In addition, AI Nexus Healthcare was a keynote presenter and panel member at the Davos World Innovation Economics Forum this January, where the company was given an Innovation Award by the Swiss Technology and Finance Association as the number one technology healthcare startup in a juried competition.

