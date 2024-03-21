PanTech Design Announces sonnen Distribution Partnership
PanTech Design becomes sonnen, Inc.’s exclusive distribution partner for the custom home automation dealer channel in the Americas.
We are committed to growing energy management in the custom home integration market and we couldn’t ask for a better partner than sonnen.”NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, US, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PanTech Design, LLC is pleased to announce a new partnership with sonnen, Inc., as the exclusive distributor of the complete line of sonnen intelligent home battery systems for the custom, home automation integrator channel.
PanTech Design has long been a leader in design and software for the home automation market. In 2018, they partnered with sonnen to bring their intelligent batteries into this market by creating the software that enabled leading home automation systems to integrate with sonnen batteries. Together, sonnen and PanTech Design created a new category of smart home functionality called energy automation.
PanTech Design further developed this technology into their innovative home energy management solution, Adapt Energy. With Adapt Energy, PanTech Design has become a leader in the emerging home energy management market. For this reason, sonnen has chosen PanTech Design to help custom home automation integrators design and deliver complete home energy management solutions utilizing sonnen’s battery products.
sonnen was founded in 2010 and today they are a global leader in energy storage solutions and virtual power plant technology. Their safe, long-lasting battery solutions help intelligently store and consume self-generated solar energy and provide reliable backup power during grid outages.
“PanTech Design is the perfect partner to bring sonnen and energy automation to the custom home automation dealer channel,” remarked Blake Richetta, Chairman and CEO of sonnen, Inc. “Their expertise in energy management technology coupled with their proven success in integrating home automation with intelligent batteries helps build a clean energy future for us all.”
Troy Morgan, CEO of PanTech Design commented, “We are committed to growing energy management in the custom home integration market and we couldn’t ask for a better partner than sonnen. We are proud to represent a company that continues to lead the industry in home energy solutions. With Adapt Energy and sonnen batteries, we offer custom home automation integrators a full system, energy management solution for their customers.”
PanTech Design will offer complete design and consulting services and provide a one-stop solution as the direct source for Adapt Energy and the U.S. distributor of sonnen batteries for the custom home automation dealer channel.
About PanTech Design
PanTech Design is a veteran software and hardware development firm specializing in residential automation systems and is the creator of Adapt for Crestron and Adapt Energy. For more information, please visit pantechdesign.com.
About sonnen
sonnen is one of the world's leading manufacturers of smart energy storage systems and a pioneer of clean, decentralized and networked energy technologies. We are one of the fastest growing energy tech companies and we've received many internationally recognized awards including for our innovative virtual power plant. Our products and services are used by the sonnenCommunity, a collection of visionaries around the world who share our vision of clean and affordable energy for everyone. We have offices located in Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, and the USA. sonnen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell within its Renewables and Energy Solutions division. Learn more at: sonnenusa.com/en/
Josh Oebel
PanTech Design
+1 817-898-0339
marketing@pantechdesign.com
