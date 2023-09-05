PanTech Design to Showcase Smart Home Energy Solution at CEDIA Expo®
Integrated home energy management system, Adapt Energy, will be showcased, in partnership with Crestron®, at booth 1901 during the 2023 CEDIA Expo.
I believe smart energy is the next great opportunity for residential integrators to provide their customers with a product that enhances their lifestyle and creates more sustainable homes.”NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, US, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PanTech Design is pleased to announce that Adapt Energy will be showcased as part of the Crestron exhibit at the CEDIA Expo, in Denver, CO on September 7 – 9, 2023. Adapt Energy is a Crestron Integrated Partner product and the exclusive smart energy solution for the Crestron Home® automation platform.
Adapt Energy debuted at Solar Power International® and CEDIA Expo® in 2018. It provides innovative home energy management features such as automated circuit breaker control, energy use and grid loss monitoring, severe weather alerts, custom energy management, and integration with home automation systems. The first solution of its kind, Adapt Energy quickly gained popularity in both the home energy and home automation markets. At this year’s Expo, PanTech Design will be hosting a live demonstration of Adapt Energy integrated with Crestron control systems, inside Crestron’s exhibit at booth #1901.
Troy Morgan, CEO and founder of PanTech Design commented, "We are so excited to be part of Crestron’s exhibit at CEDIA Expo. I believe smart energy is the next great opportunity for residential integrators to provide their customers with a product that enhances their lifestyle and creates more sustainable homes. We couldn’t ask for a better partner than Crestron in our effort to revolutionize home energy.”
John Clancy, Chief Sales Officer for Crestron added, "Home energy management is a growing market and represents tremendous value to homeowners. We believe it is a natural fit for the custom integration space. So, we are very excited about having Adapt Energy as a Crestron Integrated Partner. It provides a wealth of capabilities for Crestron systems and new opportunities for our Crestron Technology Partners."
In addition to being fully compatible with Crestron control systems, Adapt Energy is also the exclusive energy management solution for Crestron Home. Crestron Home unlocks the full potential of the Crestron smart home. It's the complete package for any size project, delivering a simpler, smarter user experience for homeowners, remarkably fast configuration and deployment for integrators, and the confidence that comes with renowned, best-in-class Crestron hardware. And now with Adapt Energy integration, Crestron Home extends its reach to the home energy market.
PanTech Design is a veteran software development firm specializing in residential automation systems and is the creator of Adapt for Crestron and Adapt Energy. For more information, please visit www.pantechdesign.com.
Crestron is the world's leading innovator and manufacturer of advanced control and automation systems for the office, campus, and home, reinventing the way people live and work. With integrated solutions to monitor, manage, and control audio, video, and lighting, shades, and climate, Crestron streamlines technology to improve the quality of life for people in corporate boardrooms, conference rooms, classrooms, hotel rooms, auditoriums, and in their homes. Crestron's leadership stems from its dedicated people who are committed to providing the best products, programs, and services in the industry. www.crestron.com
