Used Electronics Find New Life via New York State’s Electronics Recycling
Residents of the State of New York Must Recycle Certain Electronic DevicesNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the state of New York, as many residents begin their spring cleaning, it’s important to remember that discarding TVs, computer monitors, and other electronic devices in household garbage is illegal. Recycling old electronic equipment is an important way to help conserve precious resources and keep electronics out of landfills.
Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) offers hundreds of electronics collection sites in the state of New York, making it simple for consumers to recycle old televisions, printers, monitors, and more. A full list of RLG’s New York collection sites is available at Reverse Logistics Group. The free collection sites are open to households, as well as small non-profits, businesses, and schools.
Commonly recyclable electronic devices include:
• Desktop and laptop computers
• Desktop printers
• Gaming consoles
• E-readers
• Small-scale servers
• Portable digital music players that are battery powered
• Mice
• Keyboards
• Computer speakers
• Computer monitors
• Televisions
• VCRs, DVD players, DVRs
• Signal converter boxes
• Cable and satellite receivers
• Mobile phones
• Tablets
Recycling certain electronic items is mandated by law in the state of New York, but it’s also simply an important step consumers can take in order to create a more circular economy. RLG is committed to helping meet the demand for electronics recycling by making it easier for consumers to access qualified recycling facilities that can properly handle e-waste. As a global compliance services provider, RLG also supports producers (brands and manufacturers) with compliance activities surrounding packaging, batteries, and more.
