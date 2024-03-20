Legacy Miami Worldcenter EB-5 Project Secures I-956F Approval
LCR's Legacy Hotel & Residences EB-5 project in Miami Worldcenter successfully secured the I-956F approval from the USCIS on March 16, 2024.
The Legacy EB-5 project is a magnet for investors seeking to secure their immigration pathway by investing in a strong project that will contribute meaningfully to the US economy.”WESTPORT, CT, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LCR Capital Partners is excited to announce that the Legacy Hotel & Residences EB-5 project in the vibrant Miami Worldcenter has successfully secured the I-956F approval from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on March 16, 2024. This pivotal achievement underscores the project's commitment to contributing significantly to the US economy through substantial job creation and adhering to the stringent guidelines set forth by the USCIS for the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.
Reduced Risk, Enhanced Confidence
The Legacy project is forecasted to generate 6,058 jobs, which is 63 jobs per investor, far surpassing the USCIS requirement of creating 10 jobs per investor. This robust job creation metric exemplifies the project's economic impact and the power of the Legacy business plan.
"Legacy Hotel & Residences is positioned at the forefront of Miami's explosive growth, strategically tapping into the burgeoning demand for iconic buildings, short-term rentals and wellness-centric spaces. Our vision for this project was crafted with precision, aligning with the evolution of the Miami Worldcenter as a key destination," stated Dan Kodsi, CEO of Royal Palm Companies. "This is not just about constructing a building; it's about creating a community that resonates with the modern lifestyle, where luxury meets convenience and wellness. The success of our business plan is rooted in our ability to anticipate market trends, and with Legacy, we are setting a new standard for what it means to live and invest in Miami's future."
Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners, expressed enthusiasm for the project's trajectory, highlighting the successful sell-out of the condominiums before groundbreaking and the full leasing of the wellness office space, attributing these milestones to the strategic business plan developed by Royal Palm Companies.
Baldwin remarked, "Legacy’s I-956F approval and the quality of the business plan make Legacy a magnet for investors seeking to secure their immigration pathway by investing in a strong project that will contribute meaningfully to the US economy. The I-956F approval means the business plan is compliant. The success of the building’s sales team shows the quality of the business plan. RPC is currently working on the 17th floor, which means they are executing the plan. This will be a fantastic addition to the Miami skyline.”
Formal Eligibility for EB-5 Investment
With the I-956F approval, Legacy Hotel & Residences is an officially approved EB-5 investment, ensuring that the project's financial structure and immigration risk are aligned with the latest EB-5 legislation requirements. This solidifies the project's stance as a premier investment opportunity under the EB-5 program, distinguished by its strategic location and comprehensive development plan.
Strong Market, Experienced Team
The project is developed by the experienced Royal Palm Companies, with a 40-year history of over $3.5 billion in diversified real estate assets, ensuring a combination of luxury, elegance, and innovation. The EB-5 team includes industry-leading companies with decades of EB-5 experience, including Saul Ewing for immigration and securities law, Baker Tilley for the business plan and econometrics analysis, and JTC Group for fund administration and escrow services.
The Legacy Hotel & Residences, part of the transformative Miami Worldcenter, is set to redefine luxury and hospitality in downtown Miami, offering a unique blend of residential and hotel accommodations, alongside an array of high-end retail and wellness amenities.
About LCR Capital Partners
LCR Capital Partners LLC is a private investment and advisory services firm that serves families interested in global opportunities. Founded in 2012, the firm’s primary focus is working with clients interested in immigrant investor programs. LCR has helped over 1000 clients move to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa, which grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families in over 30 countries around the world. LCR is headquartered in Westport, CT, and runs a global network with teams in cities across North America, India, South America and the Gulf Region.
About Royal Palm Companies
Royal Palm Companies (RPC) is a leading Florida-based real estate and development firm established in the 1970s. Under the leadership of CEO, Dan Kodsi, the company has delivered over 6,000 units across mixed-use developments, multi-family, residences, and hospitality assets totaling over $3.5 billion in managed and completed projects to date with over $2 billion in the pipeline. Over the last three decades, RPC has built a reputation for identifying underserved markets and executing large-scale, mixed-use developments, and master-planned communities while changing skyline and revitalizing neighborhoods with their award-winning projects. The company has created several branded residences including the Paramount brand that includes three distinct properties including the recently completed and internationally renowned, Paramount Miami Worldcenter, which is the second largest master-planned urban project in the United States.
