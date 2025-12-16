LCR Capital Partners Announces Full Subscription of AC by Marriott & Element by Westin EB-5 Project in Las Vegas

AC by Marriott & Element by Westin Hotel EB-5 project in Las Vegas

LCR, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, announces that its HUA EB-5 project in Las Vegas is now fully subscribed, concluding a raise of $56M.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LCR Capital Partners, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, is pleased to announce that its AC by Marriott & Element by Westin Hotel EB-5 project in Las Vegas is now fully subscribed, concluding a raise of $56M. This marks a major milestone for the firm and reinforces LCR’s strong reputation for delivering secure, high‑quality EB‑5 investment opportunities to global families seeking US residency. LCR focuses on helping families obtain US green cards through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program Launched in February 2025, the 441-room dual-branded hotel development—set for completion in December 2025—quickly gained traction among investors due to its prime location, exceptional development team, and robust job creation. The project has created an estimated 17.9 jobs per investor, significantly exceeding the EB-5 program requirement of 10 jobs per investor.Sherman Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of LCR Capital Partners, commented: “We are thrilled that the AC by Marriott & Element by Westin project has been so well received by our clients, reaching full subscription. This milestone underscores the confidence that global families have in LCR’s ability to structure high-quality, secure EB-5 opportunities that support both investor goals and job creation in the US economy.”The project was developed by JacksonShaw, a nationally recognized real estate firm with over 50 years of experience, and supported by HALL Structured Finance II LLC, an affiliate of HALL Group. HALL provided comprehensive USCIS‑permissible guarantees—including loan repayment, project completion, and capital refund protections—which added a strong layer of security for EB-5 investors Suresh Rajan, Founder and Executive Chairman of LCR Capital Partners, added, “Las Vegas continues to stand out as one of the strongest hospitality markets in the United States, making this project an exceptional opportunity for EB-5 investors. Our partnership with JacksonShaw—and again with the HALL Group—was instrumental in bringing this high‑quality development to the market. We are proud to collaborate with such experienced teams whose track records align with our commitment to transparency and long-term success for the families we serve.”This project marks the fourth EB-5 collaboration between LCR Capital Partners and HALL Group. Across these projects, a majority of LCR’s EB‑5 investors have already received their permanent green cards—a testament to the firm’s focus on compliance, strong job creation, and investor protection.With this project fully subscribed, LCR Capital Partners continues to solidify its leadership position as an EB-5 regional center and fund manager by offering a diverse portfolio of projects that balance security, compliance, and opportunity for immigrant investors worldwide. The firm has worked with over 1,200 clients from more than 50 countries and has a successful track record of clients who have already received their permanent green cards and the return of their invested capital.About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by investing in a project approved by the US government that creates new American jobs.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT, and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,200 clients in moving to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. The US government’s EB-5 program grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has a global presence with teams in cities across North America, South America, Europe, India, and the Middle East and with coverage for Southeast Asia and Africa.

