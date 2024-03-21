Decision Lens Hires BGen Jeremy Sloane, US Air Force (ret) to serve as Senior Vice President

Mr. Sloane to serve a critical role to building on Decision Lens’s momentum transforming how the Air Force plans, prioritizes, and funds

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is excited to announce the appointment of Jeremy Sloane as Senior Vice President, Air Force and Space Force. Mr. Sloane will utilize his experience accumulated over a long Air Force career to identify ways Decision Lens can accelerate transformation during this critical time of modernization.

Mr. Sloane is an Air Force Academy graduate and a 30-year Air Force veteran, where he attained the rank of Brigadier General. He is a career F-16 pilot, a combat veteran, a former Air Force Thunderbird, and a three-time Wing Commander. Jeremy has also held leadership roles in PACAF, ACC, AETC, NORAD, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Air War College, where he was the Commandant.

Jeremy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering, a master’s degree in aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Air War College. He led academic curriculum transformation to support the return to great power competition, championed the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operational concept, and integrated Air Force innovation efforts through his leadership of the Air Force Cyber College, the Center for Strategy and Technology, the Center for Strategic Deterrence Studies, and the Air Force Culture and Language Center.

Ted Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer of Decision Lens, stated, “At Decision Lens, we are laser-focused on helping DoD transform to increase readiness & better support our Warfighters. There’s no better way to identify, understand, and satisfy DoD’s evolving requirements than by hiring veterans who have dealt with these challenges themselves. I was very impressed with Jeremy when we first met, and his contributions during his early days at Decision Lens have already exceeded my expectations. I’m confident he will be a great partner to the Air Force and Space Force in their efforts to modernize.”

Mr. Sloane will be a critical voice among Decision Lens senior leadership, providing input on business development, product, marketing, as well as go-to-market strategy.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how the government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process, and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local government achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

