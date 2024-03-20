Tendonitis Market Size is expected to Grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

Tendonitis Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Tendonitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Tendonitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Tendonitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Tendonitis Market Research Report

• The Tendonitis market is expected to grow by factors like an increase in the patient pool, and expected entry of emerging therapies.

• According to estimates, Males are more affected by Tendinopathy as compared to females.

• As per the DelveInsight estimates, the total Tendinopathy Gender-specific cases in the United States was ~8,499,400 and 3,642,600 cases for males and females, respectively in 2022, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032.

• The leading Tendonitis Companies working in the market include MiMedex Group Inc, MEDRx USA Inc, Cerimon Pharmaceuticals, InGeneron Inc, ZetrOZ Inc, ZARS Pharma Inc, Smith & Nephew Inc., and others.

• Promising Tendonitis Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include TENDAXION, TENDOFIT, ZEPTIDE, TENACTIVE/TENDOACTIVE, TENDOMAC, RITISAL, and others.

• February 2024: The purpose of this investigation is to evaluate the safety and superior effectiveness in functional improvement in patients with partial-thickness rotator cuff tears (PTRCTs) after the administration of a single injection of adipose-derived regenerative cells (ADRCs) into the partial-thickness rotator cuff tear compared to the administration of a single corticosteroid injection into the associated subacromial space.

• October 2024: University of Wisconsin, Madison announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Dry Needling. The overall goal of this research is to find an effective treatment for patellar tendinopathy (PT). To achieve this, we will conduct a double-blinded randomized controlled trial to investigate if platelet-rich plasma is effective for treatment. Clinical (pain and function scores) and bio-mechanical (knee strength) measures will be correlated with disease modification changes assessed using conventional and novel quantitative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasound (US) techniques.

Tendinopathy Overview

Tendon disorders are a class of pathology that includes traumatic injuries as well as chronic diseases, such as tendinopathy. They represent some of the most frequent orthopedic diagnosis. It describes a complex multifaceted pathology of the tendon, characterized by pain, decline in function and reduced exercise tolerance. Tendinopathy is a failed healing response of the tendon, with haphazard proliferation of tenocytes, intracellular abnormalities in tenocytes, disruption of collagen fibers, and a subsequent increase in noncollagenous matrix.

Tendinopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

• Total Tendonitis Incident Cases

• Tendonitis Type-specific Incident Cases

• Total Tendonitis Treated Cases

• Tendonitis Region-specific Incident Cases

• Tendonitis Gender-specific Incident Cases

Tendinopathy Market Insights

Tendinopathy describes a complex, multifaceted pathology of the tendon, characterized by pain, a decline in function, and reduced exercise tolerance. The most common overuse tendinopathies involve the rotator cuff tendon, medial and lateral elbow epicondyles, patellar tendon, gluteal tendons, and the Achilles tendon. The prominent histological and molecular features of tendinopathy include disorganization of collagen fibers, increased microvasculature and sensory nerve innervation, dysregulated extracellular matrix homeostasis, increased immune cells and inflammatory mediators, and enhanced cellular apoptosis.

Tendinopathy Treatment Market Landscape

The Tendinopathy treatment landscape continues to evolve, and several companies are furiously working toward the development of new treatments. Approximately 40-50% patients undergo physiotherapeutic management. In recent years, nutraceutical products are multiplying that seem to favor the healing processes of tendon injuries and are likely to play a role as prevention tools. The preclinical results seem encouraging even if the same aspect in literature is still too limited. Indeed, the management of Tendinopathy with the aid of oral supplementation is a relatively new approach.

Tendinopathy Therapies and Companies

• NGI226: Novartis

• Emactuzumab: SynOx Therapeutics Limited

• ABSK021: Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd

• AMB-05X: AmMax Bio, Inc.

• DCC-3014: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC

• AIN457: Novartis

Tendinopathy Market Dynamics

The Tendinopathy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Preclinical models have given credence to this emerging therapeutic modality, and compared to scaffolds and growth factors, there is a paucity of clinical studies using stem cells for augmentation of tendon repair or for treating Tendinopathy.

Scope of the Tendinopathy Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Tendonitis Companies- MiMedex Group Inc, MEDRx USA Inc, Cerimon Pharmaceuticals, InGeneron Inc, ZetrOZ Inc, ZARS Pharma Inc, Smith & Nephew Inc., and others.

• Tendonitis Pipeline Therapies- TENDAXION, TENDOFIT, ZEPTIDE, TENACTIVE/TENDOACTIVE, TENDOMAC, RITISAL, and others.

• Tendonitis Market Dynamics: Tendonitis Market Drivers and Barriers

• Tendonitis Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs, Analyst Views

