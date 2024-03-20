Zzoma® Marks Major Adoption and Patient Satisfaction Milestones; Eyes Philadelphia Conference Participation

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep Specialists, LLC, makers of Zzoma®, an innovative positional therapy for mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced substantial growth, positive internal survey results, and their upcoming participation in the Philadelphia Sleep Conference.

The company has surpassed its recent milestone of 1,000 prescribing physicians and 800 sleep clinics. Sleep Specialists now proudly partners with over 1,700 physicians and has been adopted by more than 1,300 sleep centers across the country. This rapid expansion underscores the demand for effective, patient-centered alternatives to CPAP.

𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭-𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐙𝐳𝐨𝐦𝐚'𝐬 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭

Adding to this success, Sleep Specialists conducted an internal sample of Zzoma users (N=100), revealing overwhelmingly positive results:

▶ 74.7% of users find Zzoma easy to use.

▶ 78.7% of users report improved quality of life.

▶ 89.4% report waking up feeling better.

▶ 88.1% report improved sleep quality.

“We're thrilled to see Zzoma's widespread adoption alongside such positive patient feedback," said Michael J. Markus, PhD, Executive Director at Sleep Specialists, LLC. "These results confirm Zzoma's impact on sleep health and its position as a reliable and comfortable solution for those with mild to moderate OSA."

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐙𝐳𝐨𝐦𝐚:

▶ 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧: Zzoma's proven efficacy offers healthcare providers a reliable solution for their patients.

▶ 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭: Zzoma's comfortable design leads to improved compliance and better sleep outcomes.

▶ 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬: Expanding partnerships and investments ensure even wider accessibility to Zzoma in the United States and globally.

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞

Sleep Specialists, LLC will be in attendance at the 12th annual Philadelphia Sleep Conference on Friday, March 22nd, 2024. Visit our booth or schedule a virtual visit to learn more about Zzoma and our dedication to transforming OSA treatment. This conference welcomes all sleep medicine professionals.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂

Sleep Specialists, LLC is a rapidly growing medical device and services company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for sleep-related disorders. Their flagship product, Zzoma, is a clinically proven, FDA-cleared positional therapy device for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Sleep Specialists is experiencing substantial momentum, marked by:

▶ Strategic partnership with First Nation, expanding access to Zzoma in government hospitals.

▶ Investment in US manufacturing, ensuring product availability and domestic production.

▶ International expansion, reaching new markets with their effective solution.

▶ Over 1,700 physicians and 1,300 sleep centers prescribing Zzoma, demonstrating growing recognition of its value in treating OSA patients.

