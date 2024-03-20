MaiaLearning Introduces Micro-Credentials and Digital Badges to Showcase Students' Competencies and Work-Based Learning
MaiaLearning Revolutionizes College and Career Readiness with Micro-Credentials to Support Holistic Standards and a Portrait of a Graduate.
By aligning our platform with the evolving needs of districts ... we are empowering schools to ensure that every student is well-prepared for success beyond high school.”CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MaiaLearning, a leading provider of college and career readiness solutions, is proud to unveil its innovative micro-credential feature designed to meet the evolving needs of districts pushing for more holistic graduation requirements. With MaiaLearning's micro-credentials based on Open Badges, the leading format for digital badges, students can now showcase their skills and accomplishments. These badges offer a reliable and portable way for students to demonstrate their competencies and achievements as they progress through their educational journey. This aligns with the current shift in education towards a skills-focused approach, where the idea of a "Portrait of a Graduate" serves as a guiding framework to align school operations and pedagogy with a collective vision for student success.
As districts strive to equip students with the essential skills for success in the workforce, the emphasis on work-based learning has become paramount. For example, ACTE states that 49% of jobs in Washington and Minnesota require skills training, and 52% of jobs in New Hampshire require skills training. Recognizing that not all students will pursue college pathways, schools and districts increasingly focus on preparing students through work-based learning to gain trade and soft skills that are in high demand in the job market.
MaiaLearning's micro-credential feature addresses the challenge of tracking and verifying student achievements against the curriculum, particularly in Career and Technical Education (CTE). Schools can effectively monitor and validate students' progress toward graduation requirements by connecting courses to experiences with awarded micro-credentials representing competencies, skills, and levels.
"Our micro-credential feature is a game-changer in college and career readiness, providing a tangible way to measure and celebrate student progress against established holistic standards," said Satish Mirle, CEO at MaiaLearning. "By aligning our platform with the evolving needs of districts and the growing importance of work-based learning, we are empowering schools to ensure that every student is well-prepared for success beyond high school."
Integrating micro-credentials within MaiaLearning's platform not only supports the shift towards more holistic graduation requirements but also facilitates the recognition of students' achievements in a standardized and meaningful manner. Schools can track students' progress effectively by awarding industry-standard badges representing specific competencies and skills, ensuring they meet graduation criteria, plus Open Badges and State standards.
Furthermore, the portability and verifiability of these digital badges make them a valuable asset for students as they transition into the workforce or further education. By showcasing their accomplishments through micro-credentials, students can provide tangible evidence of their skills and achievements to prospective employers or colleges, enhancing their credibility and competitiveness in the job market or admissions process.
As the education landscape evolves, with a growing emphasis on preparing students for diverse career pathways, tools like micro-credentials become increasingly essential. MaiaLearning's commitment to providing innovative solutions that align with the changing needs of schools and districts ensures that students are well-equipped to thrive in an ever-changing and competitive world.
For more information about MaiaLearning and its micro-credential feature, please visit [maialearning.com/what-we-do/micro-credentials/]
