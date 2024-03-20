Sofrilog Precision-Driven Transformation Powered by Creatio’s No-Code Platform
Explore the success story of how Creatio's no-code platform was adopted by SofrilogBOSTON, MA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has announced that Sofrilog, a leader in logistics and deep-freeze transport, is leveraging Creatio to empower its operations.
Sofrilog specializes in cold storage and transportation across Europe and Morocco. Committed to delivering excellence to its clientele while maintaining operational standards, the company made the strategic decision to leverage the Creatio no-code platform, adapting to the evolving business landscape. To implement this innovative solution within their organization, Sofrilog chose the expertise of Creatio’s partner, Process First.
The company harnessed the potential of no-code capabilities and rapidly expanded Creatio's usage within the organization. Sofrilog’s sales team received tools that enabled them to improve efficiency, simultaneously fostering an environment conducive to innovation. This strategic initiative marked Sofrilog's journey towards unparalleled adaptability and customer-centricity, seamlessly integrated into the company's steadfast commitment to excellence.
About Sofrilog
Sofrilog is a leading expert in logistics and cold storage transportation. The company has established a firm presence in France and expanded its operations globally into Morocco and Europe. As a family-owned enterprise, Sofrilog remains dedicated to delivering excellence to its clientele, maintaining a commitment to daily operational excellence.
About ProcessFirst
ProcessFirst specializes in supporting businesses in project management, refining business processes, and delivering expertise in CRM for guaranteed project success. As integrators, distributors, and partners of cutting-edge software, their dedication lies in empowering businesses with innovative no-code solutions. ProcessFirst is an official partner and integrator of Creatio.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
