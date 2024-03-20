Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,931 in the last 365 days.

EGLE debuts new resource on storm recovery

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, today’s MI Environment story highlights a new resource for individuals and communities on storm recovery.

Construction worker walking at an emergency transfer site

Worker walking at an emergency transfer site.

 

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE)’s latest resource – a storm recovery webpage – provides important information on managing storm debris, how the emergency solid waste authorization process works, and storm debris use.

As Michigan’s Healthy Climate Plan notes, since 2022, Michigan has faced high lake levels that crumbled personal property and public infrastructure, record flooding that caused sewers to back up into homes, and the breaking of dams that sent water rushing through communities.

These weather related incidents can result in enormous amounts of waste, -- from building debris to ruined household appliances and furniture, to downed trees and other vegetation, , etc. Managing all that storm debris can be overwhelming.

“Proper management of storm debris is important because it protects human health, safety, and our environment,” notes Liz Browne, director of EGLE’s Materials Management Division. “Local officials, emergency response personnel, and residents can all benefit from understanding how to handle excess storm debris and planning ahead so that they can be prepared. Where possible, reuse and recycling are the preferred methods for managing storm debris.  Check out EGLE’s new storm recovery webpage that covers the details and guidelines for dealing with all that debris. The new webpage covers that and more.”

You just read:

EGLE debuts new resource on storm recovery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more