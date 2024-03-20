EGLE debuts new resource on storm recovery

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, today’s MI Environment story highlights a new resource for individuals and communities on storm recovery.

Worker walking at an emergency transfer site.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE)’s latest resource – a storm recovery webpage – provides important information on managing storm debris, how the emergency solid waste authorization process works, and storm debris use.

As Michigan’s Healthy Climate Plan notes, since 2022, Michigan has faced high lake levels that crumbled personal property and public infrastructure, record flooding that caused sewers to back up into homes, and the breaking of dams that sent water rushing through communities.

These weather related incidents can result in enormous amounts of waste, -- from building debris to ruined household appliances and furniture, to downed trees and other vegetation, , etc. Managing all that storm debris can be overwhelming.

“Proper management of storm debris is important because it protects human health, safety, and our environment,” notes Liz Browne, director of EGLE’s Materials Management Division. “Local officials, emergency response personnel, and residents can all benefit from understanding how to handle excess storm debris and planning ahead so that they can be prepared. Where possible, reuse and recycling are the preferred methods for managing storm debris. Check out EGLE’s new storm recovery webpage that covers the details and guidelines for dealing with all that debris. The new webpage covers that and more.”