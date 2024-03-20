LAUGA A LE AFIOGA I LE MINISITA O AOGA MA AGANUU HON. SEUULA IOANE MO LE FA’ALAUILOAINA MA LE TATALAINA: SAMOA NE’I GALO LOMIGA 11 & FA’AALIGA A LE FALEMATA’AGA MO LE AUSIVA A FAIAOGA 1972 (TEUTEUGA FOU)

SAMOA, March 20 - Aso Lulu, 20 Mati 2024 – 10.00am – Samoa Culture and Arts Centre

Lau susuga le Taitai o le Sauniga, Rev. Elder Vaiao Eteuati.

Lau Afioga le Minisita Lagolago, lau tofa Agaseata Valelilo Peto

Sui o le Fa’alapotopotoga a le UNESCO.

Le Auvala’aulia, sui o Matagaluega, Fa’alapotopotoga, ma Vaega Tumaoti.

Le afifio o Sui o Nu’u, Sui Tama’ita’i ma Sui o saofa’iga a Ali’i & Faipule

Le tatou Matagaluega i le afio o le Ofisa Sili ma le Pulega.

Malo le soifua ma le lagi e mama.

Ua mae’a ona seumua e le Fofoga o le Aso le atasina manaia e ala i pa’ia, o sa ma faigā ua aofia potopoto. E le toe āfea fa’ava’a usiusi i savili i se fa’amatalaga ae tau ina ou fa’atulou i le taeao ma le aso. Tulou ia.

O lenei taeao, ua tatou auai fa’atasi mai se’i molimau faiva alofilima ma galuega sa fita ma galulue iai le tatou Matagaluega e ala i le vaega o Aganu’u. O le vaega o lo’o galulue mo le fa’asaoina, malupuipuia,

apoapo, ma fa’asoa a tatou fa’asinomaga fa’aleaganu’u. O lenei taeao, e manatua fa’apitoa le tofa Mata’afa Elia Autagavaia, sa ta’imua i le aoina ma le fa’amauina mai o mau ese’ese, fa’atasi ma le tusiga fa’asamoa o lenei galuega tele. O lona sao ma lana utu sasa’a ua fesoasoani i le tino mai o lenei galuega. O lenei galuega, o se auala mautu ma maua’a e mautinoa e ‘apo’apo, teumalu ma malupuipuia a tatou fa’asinomaga fa’aleaganu’u; e pei o talatu’u ma tala o le vavau, mai le mou pe leiloa atu. E faafetaia ai le sao o Ali’i ma Faipule, aua o i latou o lo’o ta’ui ma afifi ai le tele o tatou fa’asinomaga fa’aleaganu’u. Faafetai i le tofa tatala, le utaga sasa’a, o le’a tofu fa’alumaga ai alo ma fanau o a outou afioaga aemaise Samoa mo a taeao. E le gata i lea ia mautinoa e fa’aauau, e ola ola pea, ma fa’atumauina le ta aganu’u mo le lumana’i.

O lenei foi aso, o le a outou molimau ai i le teuteuga fou o le fa’aaliga o ata a le ausiva a faiaoga i lo latou sao i le fa’atauaina ma le fa’amamaluina o fa’afiafiaga ma fatuga fa’asamoa moni. O lenei galuega, ua atagia ai foi le sao o le ausiva a faiaoga i nisi o fa’aaliga o tu ma aganu’u a le Pasefika sa auai ma fa’afiafia ai le tatou ausiva. E le galo i latou na tu’ufa’atasia ma atia’eina mai lenei totino o le tatou Matagaluega. E le gata o le sao i le fa’aauauina, fa’asaoina ma le fa’aaogaina o taga, o aga, o metotia ma fatuga Samoa moni, ae lo latou sao lava lea i le fa’aolaola o siva Samoa o se vaega o le ta aganu’u. O le fa’amoemoe lena o le tatou Falemata’aga, ia teumalu nei fa’amaumauga, ‘apo’apo ma fa’alauiloa measina a Samoa, ina ia tumau le mamalu ma le taua.

Today, we are here to witness the official launch of the Samoa Ne’i Galo Volume 11, a collection of legends and myths gathered through the Samoa Nei Galo fieldwork in villages across Upolu and Savaii. This invaluable resource will not only serve as a learning resource for Samoan subjects but also as an important tool for researchers and scholars interested in exploring the rich of our Samoan culture and tradition.

At the same time, we unveil the upgraded Samoa Teachers’ Cultural Group Dance Exhibition with the theme “Sei toe seu le ata sina manaia nai Malifa”, a living testament to the vibrancy and dynamism of our cultural expressions. This exhibition captures the evolution of the Cultural Group from its inception in 1972 to the present day, showcasing the dedication and artistry of our teachers who have, over the years, become ambassadors of Samoan culture. This upgrade not only enhances the exhibition space but also to ensure that the legacy of our teachers’ contributions is preserved and presented in a manner befitting its significance.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Executive Officer, the Ministry of Education and Culture, and all those who have tirelessly worked to bring these projects to fruition. Your commitment to the preservation and promotion of our cultural heritage is evident in the meticulous details of the exhibition upgrade and the literacy richness found in Samoa Nei Galo Volume 11.

Before I come to the end of my speech, I would like to acknowledge the presence of our esteemed guests and special thank you to our donor partners and supporters who have made these projects possible. UNESCO, New Zealand Aid, Australian Aid and the following delegates who have helped Culture Division tremendously on their journey;

 The late Mata’afa Elia Autagavaia

 Afioga Galumalemana Alfred Hunkin – Former member of STCG, Linguistic, Musician, Former Teacher and Lecturer of NUS.

 Ms. Karene Faasisila – current Committee member of STCG and owner of photo collections from 2005 -2016.

 Mr. John Ruffell the Director of Kiwi Pacific Records International Ltd. (NZ)

 Mr. Dillon Misa the Creator of Le Faleo’o & Kilegi Ivatasi YouTube Channels

Agalelei le Ali’i i lenei Aso, a tatou ta’ape, ia ta’ape a fatuati i ona manuia. Ae ia te a’u le ava ma le fa’aaloalo, e fa’asilasila aloaia atu ai, ua tatala aloa’ia nei le tatou Samoa Ne’i Galo Lomiga 11 fa’atasi ma le fa’aaliga o le teuteuga fou o le Ausiva a Faiaoga.

Soifua ma ia manuia.