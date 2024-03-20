Chronic Pain Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2023-2032) | DelveInsight

Chronic Pain Market

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the key facts of the Chronic Pain Market Report:

The Chronic Pain market size was valued approximately USD 20 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In April 2023, The preventive treatment of migraines in adults received approval from the US FDA for QULIPTA (atogepant), developed by Allergan (now part of Abbvie). Subsequently, in August 2023, the European Commission also granted approval for AQUIPTA (atogepant) to prevent migraines in adults experiencing four or more migraine days per month.

In March 2023, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval to Pfizer's ZAVZPRET (zavegepant), a third-generation, highly specific, and structurally distinct small molecule CGRP receptor antagonist, for the immediate relief of migraine attacks in adults, whether with or without aura.

Approved medications for chronic pain management across various indications include EMGALITY (galcanezumab-gnlm), AIMOVIG (Eptinezumab), TARLIGE (Mirogabalin besylate), LYRICA (pregabalin), ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), PENNSAID, AIMOVIG (Erenumab-aooe), AJOVY (Fremanezumab), VYEPTI (Eptinezumab), and the recently approved QULIPTA (atogepant).

In the seven major markets (7MM), the collective number of diagnosed chronic pain cases reached approximately 114.4 million in 2023. Projections suggest that these figures will rise by 2034, driven by a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

In 2023, chronic pain had the highest overall prevalence among the seven major markets (7MM), with the United States leading. Projections indicate that these cases will continue to rise by 2034.

The United States reported the highest number of age-specific cases in 2023, particularly in the 45-64 age group, where approximately 2.2 million diagnosed cases were observed.

Key Chronic Pain Companies: Sustained Therapeutics Inc., Apurano Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Grünenthal GmbH, Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K., Janssen Korea, Ltd., Korea, Janssen-Cilag Ltd.,Thailand, Zogenix, Inc., Mundipharma Korea Ltd, NEMA Research, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Bausch Health Americas, Inc., Brigham and Women's Hospital, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, and others

Key Chronic Pain Therapies: ST-01, Adezunap (AP707), GRT3938Y, JNS020QD, Fentanyl-TTS, TTS-Fentanyl, Hydrocodone Bitartrate, Oxycodone/naloxone, Hydrocodone, Hydromorphone HCl ER Tablets, tramadol ER, Marinol (dronabinol), Oxymorphone Extended Release, Duragesic ® (fentanyl) Therapeutic Transdermal System (TTS), Duloxetine hydrochloride, and others

The epidemiological evaluation of chronic pain revealed that the United States has the highest number of cases in the age group of 45–64 years, whereas the age group of ≥85 years had the lowest number of cases.

The Chronic Pain market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Pain pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Pain market dynamics.

Chronic Pain Overview

Chronic pain refers to persistent pain that lasts for an extended period, typically exceeding three to six months. Unlike acute pain, which serves as a warning signal of injury or disease and usually resolves once the underlying cause is treated, chronic pain persists long after the initial injury has healed. It can result from various conditions, including injuries, nerve damage, arthritis, fibromyalgia, and other medical conditions.

Chronic Pain Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Chronic Pain

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Pain

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Pain

Chronic Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Pain market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Pain market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Pain Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Pain Therapies and Key Companies

ST-01: Sustained Therapeutics Inc.

Adezunap (AP707): Apurano Pharmaceuticals GmbH

GRT3938Y: Grünenthal GmbH

JNS020QD: Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K.

Fentanyl-TTS: Janssen Korea, Ltd., Korea

TTS-Fentanyl: Janssen-Cilag Ltd.,Thailand

Hydrocodone Bitartrate: Zogenix, Inc.

Oxycodone/naloxone: Mundipharma Korea Ltd

Hydrocodone: NEMA Research, Inc.

Hydromorphone HCl ER Tablets: Mallinckrodt

tramadol ER: Bausch Health Americas, Inc.

Marinol (dronabinol): Brigham and Women's Hospital

Oxymorphone Extended Release: Endo Pharmaceuticals

Duragesic ® (fentanyl) Therapeutic Transdermal System (TTS): Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical

Duloxetine hydrochloride: Eli Lilly and Company

Chronic Pain Market Strengths

According to the CDC, in the US itself around 50 million adults have chronic daily pain, with around 20 million adults experiencing high impact chronic pain that interferes with daily life or work activities, indicating the huge opportunity in this area.

Label expansion into the other indications is also very much on the cards if the drug is able to show the efficacy in the range of opioids with better safety profile.

Chronic Pain Market Opportunities

There is an implicit need of drugs which are pocket friendly, non-addictive, easy to administer and possess no side effects.

More than 2/3rd of patients are suffering from moderate to severe chronic pain and opioids are the mainstay of treatment; majority of patients/ physicians are eagerly waiting for non-opioids options.

Scope of the Chronic Pain Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Pain Companies: Sustained Therapeutics Inc., Apurano Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Grünenthal GmbH, Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K., Janssen Korea, Ltd., Korea, Janssen-Cilag Ltd.,Thailand, Zogenix, Inc., Mundipharma Korea Ltd, NEMA Research, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Bausch Health Americas, Inc., Brigham and Women's Hospital, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, and others

Key Chronic Pain Therapies: ST-01, Adezunap (AP707), GRT3938Y, JNS020QD, Fentanyl-TTS, TTS-Fentanyl, Hydrocodone Bitartrate, Oxycodone/naloxone, Hydrocodone, Hydromorphone HCl ER Tablets, tramadol ER, Marinol (dronabinol), Oxymorphone Extended Release, Duragesic ® (fentanyl) Therapeutic Transdermal System (TTS), Duloxetine hydrochloride, and others

Chronic Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Pain current marketed and Chronic Pain emerging therapies

Chronic Pain Market Dynamics: Chronic Pain market drivers and Chronic Pain market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Chronic Pain Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Pain Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Pain

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Pain

4. Chronic Pain Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Pain Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Pain Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Pain

9. Chronic Pain Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Pain Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Pain Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Pain Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Pain Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Chronic Pain Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Pain Market Drivers

16. Chronic Pain Market Barriers

17. Chronic Pain Appendix

18. Chronic Pain Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

