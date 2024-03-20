Allergic Rhinitis Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Investigates DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Allergic Rhinitis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

According to DelveInsight's evaluation, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Allergic Rhinitis in the 7MM stood at approximately 89 million in 2022, with the US contributing around 25 million cases. It is expected that these cases will rise in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The number of diagnosed prevalent cases of AR in the US was estimated to reach 28% of all cases in the 7MM in 2022, and it is anticipated that this number will rise during the course of the study period (2019–2032)

The number of diagnosed prevalent instances of AR in 2022 was roughly 6.6 million, 13 million, and 5 million for mild, moderate, and severe cases, respectively. This number is expected to rise during the projected period

In November 2022, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA has introduced a novel proprietary formulation, specifically a TRPV1 agonist, administered through intranasal spray for the treatment of idiopathic rhinitis. Idiopathic rhinitis is characterized by an excessive expression of TRPV1 in the nasal mucosa, leading to symptoms such as nasal obstruction, rhinorrhea (commonly known as a runny nose), and/or sneezing.

In June 2022, Revelation Biosciences Inc. has successfully concluded the enrollment and dosing phase of its Phase Ib CLEAR clinical trial, evaluating the safety and effectiveness of intranasal REVTx-99b in treating allergic rhinitis. REVTx-99b is a proprietary intranasal formulation designed to address allergic rhinitis symptoms, including persistent nasal congestion. In a Phase I clinical study, the active ingredient demonstrated the ability to upregulate a protein that competes with the native eotaxin receptor, CCR3. This process helps prevent the recruitment of eosinophils and basophils by eotaxin, ultimately reducing Th2 cell recruitment and mitigating the allergic response.

Around 178 million common cases of Allergic Rhinitis in the 7MM and 68 million common cases in the EU4 and the UK were estimated by 2022

Some companies have initiated clinical trials investigating new treatment options, including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ REGN5713-5714-5715 and Grass MATA by Allergy Therapeutics as the potential therapies lined up for forecast in the 7MM in the DelveInsight therapeutics market model

The Allergic Rhinitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Allergic Rhinitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Allergic Rhinitis market dynamics.

Allergic Rhinitis Overview

An atopic disorder called allergic rhinitis (AR) causes symptoms such as sneezing, nasal congestion, clear rhinorrhea, and nasal pruritis. The early phase of the immunological response to inhaled antigens is IgE-mediated, while the late phase is leukotriene-mediated. This activity outlines the diagnosis and management of allergic rhinitis and emphasises the importance of the interprofessional team in enhancing patient care.

Allergic Rhinitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Allergic Rhinitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Allergic Rhinitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Allergic Rhinitis

Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhinitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Allergic Rhinitis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Allergic Rhinitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Allergic Rhinitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Allergic Rhinitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Allergic Rhinitis Therapies and Key Companies

Allergic Rhinitis Market Strengths

The increasing prevalence of Allergic Rhinitis will augment the overall treatment and management landscape

Allergic Rhinitis Market Opportunities

Beneficial reimbursement policies with severity-based Allergic Rhinitis are expected to accentuate the growth of the treatment market

Scope of the Allergic Rhinitis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Allergic Rhinitis Therapeutic Assessment: Allergic Rhinitis current marketed and Allergic Rhinitis emerging therapies

Allergic Rhinitis Market Dynamics: Allergic Rhinitis market drivers and Allergic Rhinitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Allergic Rhinitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Allergic Rhinitis Market Access and Reimbursement

