Bestselling Western Mr. Pettigrew Adapted to Film, Premieres in April

MR. PETTIGREW is classic Louie L’Amour with a broken hero on the comeback trail, bad hombres, an anti-hero you will either love or detest, and some ladies of the night with hearts as big as the west. ”GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning author and film director L.J. Martin’s Western Mr. Pettigrew is scheduled to be shown across the country this spring. Based on Martin’s bestselling book, the story centers around a down-on-your-luck character Beau Boone. Starving, a badly injured left leg, at the end of his rope, Beau falls off the train in the hell-on-wheels town of Nemesis. But Mr. Pettigrew intervenes. Beau owes him, but does he owe him his very life? Can a one-legged man sit shotgun in one of the toughest saloons on the Transcontinental? He can, if he doesn’t have anything to lose.
Mr. Pettigrew, written and directed by L.J. Martin, produced by Kat & L.J. Martin and Shane Clouse, and starring Shane Clouse, Davy Williams, Chris Enss, Wyatt McCrea, and Eric Roberts, premieres on Thursday, April 18 at 7 P.M. at the ZooTown Arts Community Center in Missoula, Montana. Additional showings include the Will Rogers Museum in Claremore, Oklahoma, in May, the National State Railroad Museum in Carson City, Nevada, and the Lone Pine Film Museum in Lone Pine, California.
For more information or to schedule a showing of the fast-action Western Mr. Pettigrew contact Chris Enss at gvcenss@aol.com.
