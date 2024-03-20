Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Champions Innovative Home Buying In Wake Of NAR Settlement
EINPresswire.com/ -- Carsten Phillips Inc (doing business as “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”), under the leadership of Rudy Lira Kusuma, announces its proactive adaptation to the recent National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) settlement, emphasizing their unique VIP Buyer and Seller Systems that align with the new industry standards. This strategic move underscores the brokerage's commitment to offering unparalleled service and access to exclusive property listings in a changing real estate landscape.
Following the NAR's announcement of a settlement agreement aimed at resolving litigation over broker commissions, Rudy Lira Kusuma and his team have been at the forefront, preparing to navigate these changes while enhancing their offerings to buyers and sellers alike. The settlement, which focuses on the modification of the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) cooperative compensation model, underscores a pivotal shift towards greater transparency and choice in real estate transactions.
In response to these developments, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to highlight its VIP Home Buying and Selling Systems. These innovative approaches allow the team to provide clients with access to properties that are not readily available online, including unlisted properties, bank foreclosures, new constructions, and more. This exclusive service addresses the concerns of many buyers about the scarcity of quality options in the open market and offers a solution that bypasses traditional limitations.
"Have you noticed that many homes online seem overpriced or lack the qualities you're seeking?" Rudy Lira Kusuma poses to potential buyers. "Our unique system grants you access to off-market, unlisted, and pre-market properties, making you the sole buyer privy to these exclusive opportunities. This service is included as part of our VIP Home Selling System, but it could very well lead you to your dream home before you've even listed your current one."
This forward-thinking approach not only sets Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty apart but also aligns with the evolving standards set forth by the NAR settlement. By focusing on off-market and pre-market opportunities, Rudy and his team offer a significant advantage to their clients, ensuring they have access to the best properties before they hit the general market.
"Stop sifting through overpriced and undesirable listings online," Rudy encourages. "Our targeted marketing approach connects you with homeowners ready to sell off-market, ensuring you find the perfect home that meets all your criteria. This VIP service aimed at elevating your home-buying experience, with no continued obligation."
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's adaptation to the NAR settlement reflects its ongoing commitment to innovation, client satisfaction, and the provision of exclusive real estate opportunities. By offering specialized services that cater to the unique needs of buyers and sellers in today's market, Rudy Lira Kusuma and his team continue to lead the way in the real estate industry.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Founded by Rudy Lira Kusuma, Carsten Phillips Inc. (doing business as “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”) specializes in ensuring clients have access to unique buying and selling opportunities in the real estate market. With a mission centered on innovation, client satisfaction, and charitable giving, the brokerage stands as a leader in California's real estate industry, offering unparalleled service and access to off-market listings. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
