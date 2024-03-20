NAR Settlement Heralds New Era of Transparency; Final Offer’s Tech Platform Emerges as Ready-Made Solution

Explore the real estate negotiation platform where technology, trust and transparency benefit every buyer, seller and agent.

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has agreed to a $418 million settlement, signaling a significant first step towards addressing long-standing transparency and fairness issues in the real estate industry. NAR's actions are just the beginning of a larger shift towards a more transparent real estate market.

The proposed settlement, which is subject to court approval, aims to preserve consumer choices regarding real estate agent services and compensation while introducing new rules to enhance transparency in home sales. Consumers are demanding change, and the industry must adapt to meet their needs.

In this evolving landscape, Final Offer has been making tremendous strides by offering innovative technology that tackles the trust challenges faced by buyers, sellers, and agents. The system, which stands alone as the only agent-driven, consumer-facing negotiation platform on the market, is not just a response to the industry's call for greater visibility; it is a proactive tool that ensures fairness and clarity are paramount in real estate transactions. Since its inception, Final Offer has been dedicated to providing a technology-driven solution that benefits both consumers and real estate agents, on both sides of the transaction. It is a subscription-based model that has no cost to sellers, buyers or agents making offers, so it never gets in the way of the best outcome for the consumers.

"We have always believed that consumers deserve clarity in the real estate transaction process which is why we spend the bulk of our money on technology vs. marketing," said Judd Hoffman, Co-CEO of Final Offer. "NAR's proposed settlement aligns with our commitment to creating a better way to buy and sell homes, and we are fully prepared to support the industry’s best agents as they navigate these changes.”

In a recent blog post, Final Offer discussed how its platform aligns with NAR's proposed settlement. You can read more about it here: A Good Agent Is Worth More Than The Commission.

Final Offer incorporates features that accommodate the changes brought about by the NAR settlement, and specifically addresses the critical issue of buyer agent commission. The platform includes the option to display the buyer agent commission as well as who is responsible for paying it. Furthermore, the system allows the compensation to be negotiated as part of the deal like any other term, thereby maintaining the traditional outcome of rolling it into the final settlement. Final Offer also requires and facilitates an agreement between buyers and their agents.

In addition to the commission negotiation capabilities, Final Offer delivers a range of features that bring further transparency to the real estate process. Real-time offer alerts keep all interested parties informed and engaged, the option to display seller terms and committed price gives buyers full insight into what they can incorporate into their offers to make a winning bid, and the platform allows for a fully customized and expedited negotiation process. Ultimately, listing agents have all the features they need to strategize and execute in real time the best deal for their sellers.

"Our goal is to create a win-win-win situation for sellers, buyers, and agents," added Tim Quirk, Chief Strategy Officer of Final Offer. "By providing a platform that promotes clarity and fairness, we believe we can help the industry navigate these changes while delivering better outcomes for everyone involved, allowing sellers to feel confident they are achieving the best market value for their property, and providing buyers with the necessary tools to make competitive offers with an equal opportunity to do so."

As the real estate industry evolves, Final Offer remains committed to being the leader in transparency and innovation. With over $10M raised, including funds from more than 80 real estate professionals, and increasing revenue momentum, Final Offer is well-positioned to shape the future of home buying and selling.