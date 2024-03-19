MPD Seeking a Vehicle in Fatal Northwest Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch continue to investigate Sunday’s fatal shooting in Northwest, D.C. and are seeking the community’s help in locating a vehicle of interest.

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, at approximately 3:01 a.m., Third District officers responded to the intersection of 7th and P Streets, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located three men and two women in the 600 block of P Street, Northwest, all suffering from gunshot wounds. All five victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Two additional men were located with gunshot wounds. They both died at the scene.

The motive for this shooting remains under investigation. The preliminary detectives’ investigation suggests that one or more suspects intentionally discharged a firearm at the victims.

The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Anthony Brown of Southeast, DC and 32-year-old Jay Lucks of Baltimore, MD

A vehicle of interest, believed to be a black Infiniti, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen here:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 per victim, bringing the total possible reward up to $50,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this offense. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24040348

